Rural Folk feel the ICTs pinch ahead of Zim elections

By Nhau Mangirazi





HURUNGWE- Forty three year old Thomas Kudiya of Hurungwe Ward 26 in Doro village about 85 kilometers west of Karoi is a disgruntled aspiring candidate for the forthcoming elections in less than two weeks.

He had to travel to Karoi to access the voters roll as there is no internet access nearby.

‘‘After getting the voters roll on a flash I have to print it out but do not know what to do,’’ said Kudiya who is unemployed.

He is not alone in facing the cash crunch as well as internet inaccessibility that has affected majority of aspiring candidates including thousands of councillors and Members of Parliament ahead of the crucial 30 July general elections.

The majority of aspiring candidates in general elections including councillors, MPs are feeling the pinch of Information and communication technology ICT battled to access voters roll on time.

Chenai Magara (35) a furniture vendor agreed that internet access is affecting business at the growth point about 35 kilometers west of Karoi.

‘It is a challenge when some want to access internet at your premises but you do not have it,’ she said.

Chief Joseph Mudzumi said internet access is a problem.

‘Generally, we rely on word of mouth and phone calls but modern age affecting us as well,’ said the traditional leader.

Political analyst and property rights expert Rejoice Ngwenya said there will soon be no space for community leaders who have no penchant for ICTs.

‘Documents and related governance information will be passed online, including laws, regulations,registrations and citizen opinions.

Payments will be techno based e-literacy and the smart-phones are here to stay. Candidates that are not techno savvy are incompetent and a liability to local governance,’ remarked Ngwenya.

However, Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa-Zimbabwe) says digitization must be done to enable convergence of the previously broadcasting and telecommunications sectors.

‘This will lead to the converging of regulators to ensure that they are able to licence operators on a technologically neutral basis, allowing them to offer multiple services over their infrastructure’

It also added that free software should be promoted.

Free software will be used for any purposes including study, modification and redistribution, and which should be promoted for its unique social, educational scientific, political and educational benefits and opportunities, added MISA in their research policy document on ICT.

It further states that ‘Research should be based on co-operation, openness and transparency where any content travels on any platform’

Until that happens,spiring policy-makers like Kudiya will have not have access in their reach and will dread the nearing of the election date.