Worry Over Personal Data Safety Escalates

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

HARARE-There is growing discontent among Internet users in Zimbabwe over the violations of personal data prompting them to explore ways of securing personal information.

Contributing at a workshop on Internet governance held recently, Natasha Msonza co-founder of Digital Society Zimbabwe said there are concerns on how personal information which people furnish to banks, insurers and telecommunications companies just to mention a few is secured .

“The current prevailing environment where people just divulge their personal information without the guarantee whether the information will be secured against third parties is worrisome and needs to be urgently looked into,” she said.

Taurai Nyamarebvu who runs a clothing business said he has at many times failed to access his account at one bank (name provided) as the bank points to some irregularities on his personal information which he however claims is correct.

“I have lodged complaints several times with my bank as I have failed to withdraw my savings because of some irregularities they continuously point out, when I furnished them with the correct personal information so I am no longer safe .

“I think I may have been cloned by someone working in the same bank though I have not seen any embezzlement of my money so far,” said a worried Nyamarebvu.

Nyasha Murerwa, a vendor said she was equally disturbed to get a message from a Zanu PF candidate canvassing for her vote in the following elections and she thinks she is now vulnerable.

“After receiving a message from this aspiring MP, I don’t feel safe at all and I am now very cautious to divulge my personal information,”she said.

A technology expert Shingirai Mavingi revealed that most people are not aware of the gravy danger of not securing personal data and even entities that handle personal information are miles away in securing information.

“Our country was rated first out of 183 countries that are easily hackable and this in itself tells you a lot that the entire personal information one might divulge to any entity here is not safe at all from violations.

“Above all, the citizenry is not well versed in terms of protecting its personal data,” cited Mavingi.

The calls for enhancement of personal data protection have become louder following the recent messages the electorate received from Zanu PF candidates canvassing for support and there has been a blame game among the suspected conveyors ZEC, Zanu PF and mobile operators.

Currently, the country has a Cyber Crime and Cyber Security Bill which harmonises the Data Protection Bill and the Electronic Transaction Bills but experts have argued that the two should be stand alone to ensure data protection is enhanced and that people can be able to seek arbitration in the case of failed electronic transactions.