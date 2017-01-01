Roll out more Community Information Centres - Byo residents

By Dumisani Nyoni



Bulawayo residents have called upon government and well-wishers to roll out more Community Information Centres (CICs) across the city so they could access computers and internet services for developmental purposes.

CICs are public places where people can access computers, the internet and other digital technologies that enable them to gather information, create, learn and communicate with others while they develop essential digital skills.

Government, through the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe, has been rolling out CICs across the country, with Bulawayo getting one—the Nkulumane Community Information Centre.

“The Information Centre is very useful and I have witnessed many people flocking the area, looking for internet services. I think government should establish more of such centres across the city for easy access,” Ward 24 councillor, Gideon Mangena, whose ward houses the Nkulumane CIC, said.

Mangena, however, noted that the centre was being mostly utilised by young people compared to adults. He then encouraged adults to take advantage of such centres to increase their knowledge as the world was gravitating towards Fourth Industrial Revolution.

According to the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security website, to date 87 CICs have been established in all the provinces of Zimbabwe.

Twenty-four of these CICs namely, Lupane, Maphisa, Jahunda, Plumtree, Gweru, Gokwe, Mupandawana, Chikato, Glendale, Muzarabani, Rushinga, Bindura, Chinhoyi, Murombedzi, Mrewa, Mutoko, Nyanga, Dangamvura, Rusape, Nedziwe, Epworth, Sadza, Mubaira and Nkulumane are operational.

So far, CICs have attracted participants from various sectors and between October 2017 and January 2018, more than 8, 114 people were trained throughout the country, according to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe.

Other councillors also urged government and well-wishers to roll more CICs across the city.

“We need such services as a community. We have been trying to engage various donors for that purpose to no avail,” Ward 26 councillor, Nornam Hlabani said.

Ward 29 councillor, Monica Lubimbi also echoed similar sentiments.

A survey conducted by RadioVOP in Bulawayo revealed that internet services remain inaccessible to many in the city due to high charges.

For instance, internet café in the city charges $1 for 1 hour and if you are paying using mobile money it becomes even steeper.

As such, a number of these cafes were recording low business uptake.

“Business at the moment is low compared to yesteryears due to the advent of public Wi-Fi hotspots. In a bid to attract people, we offer printing services as well,” Twitter’s café official said.

The official, who declined to be named, said they were mostly servicing youth.

“Adults rarely come,” he said.

Government recently reduced out-of-bundle mobile data by almost 60%.

But young people who spoke to RadioVOP said mobile data charges were still high, advocating for 80% cut.