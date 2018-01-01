Mugabe,Chamisa voting main centre of attraction in Zim poll

By Amos Maseko

HARARE-FORMER President Robert Mugabe and MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s appearances to cast their votes at two different polling stations in Harare highlighted a programme of hectic events on Monday which saw millions of locals troop to various polling stations countrywide to vote.

Mugabe voted at Mhofu Primary School in Harare’s Highfields suburb shortly after lunch.

He was accompanied by his wife, Grace and his daughter, Bona who also had occasion to cast their own votes.

Mugabe’s now rare appearance at a public place ignited a stampede among residents who were keen to catch a glimpse of their former leader who has since gone into private life.

Similarly, Chamisa also cast his vote at a school in Kuwadzana earlier amid a media stampede to capture images of the young presidential hopeful.

The day started with long and winding queues from most areas with throngs of voters from different races and age-groups witnessed at Courtney Selous Primary School in Greendale, Harare East.

Confusion reigned as there were many polling stations sited within the same school yard with many voters joining wrong queues only to be turned away when they were just about to be served.

The queues had cleared by the later hours of the day.

A presiding officer who identified himself as Kofi said the chaos was as a result of the decision to separate voters according to their surname initials.

Some white voters who spoke to the media said they were excited with prospects of seeing change ushered through an election in their country while some who were denied the vote in past polls because they were considered aliens said they were excited about their first opportunity to vote.

At Oriel Boys High School, Harare East parliamentary candidate Tendai Biti argued angrily with some polling officers on discovering his name was not in the polling station voters’ roll.

Queues were not moving either at Maranatha Secondary School and Haig Park Primary in Harare West but the situation had cleared by end of day.

Voters were left complaining as Alfred Beit Primary School in the same constituency with some blaming the slow movement of queues during the early hours to “too much paperwork” in the process.

Some polling officials were not putting on reflectors which could allow visitors to enquire about processes.