Social media keeps locals, diaspora in touch, up to date regarding Zimbabwe's election

By Amos Maseko

HARARE-ZIMBABWEANS at home and abroad had a rare opportunity to closely follow the country's elections real time on Monday, thanks to live-streaming and social media visual images beamed from different polling centres throughout the country.

The 2018 elections were the first ever Zimbabwean polls to be held in the social media era.

Previously, Zimbabweans only relied on the State owned ZBC radio and television for updates on electoral events in their country.

But the advent of modern and cheaper communication technology which allows ordinary citizens to exchange both text and visuals on what would be happening within their localities has made life even more easier for the majority.

During Monday's election, different footage shared real time on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and Facebook kept locals informed with some platforms clocking tens of thousands of views.

Drone footage also gave locals the chance to view aerial images of events, something that was only possible through helicopters before.

Through social media, political parties were able to share their concerns through platforms subscribed by journalists as well as communicating with their members.

For instance, presidential candidate Joice Mujuru placed a statement complaining about the alleged violation of the Electoral Act by Zanu PF and MDC Alliance via WhatsApp while Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s spokesperson, Nkululeko Sibanda kept journalists abreast with his boss’s programmes through a WhatsApp group created for the media.

Prior to election day, some candidates had occasion to solicit for votes through WhatsApp, while Chamisa also conducted e-rallies via Facebook, reaching out to an even wider audience free of any hassle, financial or otherwise.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa invaded YouTube where he posted his final campaign message while pleading for votes.

When former President Robert Mugabe visited a Harare polling station to cast his vote, ordinary citizens took out their smartphones to capture video images of the former leader.

Similarly, state institutions such as the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) enjoyed the ease of communicating their messages through social media instruments which include websites.

The social media onslaught on the 2018 election, coupled by its viral nature has however forced ZEC to issue a ban on media interviews of voters at polling stations.

At a media conference in Harare on Monday, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba banned any live streaming within polling stations.

“It has come to our attention some media houses are in-fact conducting live interviews to voters at polling stations which is in direct of the contravention 207 of the first schedule to our Electoral Act,” she said.

“Those found in violation of the code risk their accreditation being revoked without any further warning.”

While in the past, locals would wait for radio to know about electoral results, WhatsApp on Monday came in handy with different persons able to inform about post-election events such as the movement, counting of ballots and results.