ZEC's alphabetical roll call frustrates voters

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

HARARE: Monday witnessed confusion among the electorate as ZEC employed an alphabetical system which was meant to ease the voters’ roll identification process.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission sent SMS(Short Message Services)which notified voters on which polling stations they will vote in but a survey by this reporter at Warren Park 7 in Ward 16,Harare East Constituency revealed that most of the voters did not note that there were other specifications of where exactly they will vote, which led to the frustration among most of them as they were shifted from one queue to another.

Among the frustrated voters was 55-year-old Mr Taurai Marembo who accused the electoral body of wanting to deny him his right to vote.

“I have never seen such a mess by the electoral body, just imagine that I have been here from 6 am but I have been moved from one queue to another although we know the trick is to frustrate us but we will be patient enough until we cast our votes,” said Marembo.

Sebastian Zhuwawo said while the system by ZEC was ideally better in terms of making the voting process easier, the communication was poor.

“The messages sent via SMS even if they specified where people would vote there should not have assumed that everyone took time to read the message some got to see the message here while others had no phones at all.

“So ZEC should have made sure that their officers would attend to people in the queues and ask their details showing them exactly where they will vote,” said Zhuwawo.

It was only after mid-day that ZEC officials, after noting the confusion started to stick posters specifying where voters were supposed to vote according to their forenames and surnames.

A ZEC official who decided not be unnamed admitted that they had complicated an otherwise easy and manageable process by lack of communication.

“It happens we assumed that every voter got the SMS and is fully aware of where he or she will vote but after noting that most of them were not aware of it we then stuck posters which are specifying where they vote,” she said.

An aspiring councillor of Ward 16 Memory Darikwa heaped praises on the polling process despite the confusion in the first instances.

“The process has generally peaceful, smooth and organised owing to the many polling stations dotted around the constituency,” she said.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has always been accused of deploying tactics that frustrate the urban vote.