Home | National | ZEC's alphabetical roll call frustrates voters

ZEC's alphabetical roll call frustrates voters

10 hours 30 minutes ago
Font size: Decrease font Enlarge font

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

HARARE: Monday witnessed confusion among the electorate as ZEC   employed an alphabetical system which was meant to ease  the voters’  roll identification process.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission sent  SMS(Short Message Services)which notified voters on which polling stations they will vote in  but a survey by this reporter at Warren Park 7  in Ward 16,Harare East Constituency revealed that  most  of the voters did not note that there were other specifications of where exactly they will vote, which led to the frustration among most of them as they were shifted from one queue to another.

Among the frustrated voters was   55-year-old   Mr Taurai Marembo who accused the electoral body of wanting to deny him his right to vote.

“I have never seen such a mess by the electoral body, just imagine that I  have been here from 6 am  but I  have been moved from one queue to another  although we know the trick is to frustrate us but we will be patient enough until we cast our votes,” said Marembo.

Sebastian Zhuwawo said while the system by ZEC was  ideally better in terms of making the voting process  easier, the communication was poor.

“The messages sent via SMS even if they specified where people would vote there should not have assumed that everyone took time to read the message some got to see the message here   while others   had no phones   at all.

“So ZEC should have made sure that their officers would  attend to people in the queues and  ask their details showing them exactly where they will vote,” said Zhuwawo.

It was only after mid-day that ZEC officials, after noting the confusion started to stick posters specifying where   voters were supposed to vote according to their forenames and surnames.

A ZEC official who decided not be unnamed admitted that they had complicated an otherwise easy and manageable process by lack of communication.

“It happens we assumed that every voter got the SMS and is fully aware of where he or she will vote but after noting that most of them were not aware of it we then stuck posters  which are specifying where they vote,” she said.

An aspiring councillor of Ward 16  Memory Darikwa  heaped praises on the polling process despite the   confusion in the first instances.

“The process has generally peaceful, smooth and organised   owing to the many polling stations dotted around the constituency,” she said.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission has always been accused of deploying tactics that frustrate the urban vote.

  • Email to a friend Email to a friend
  • Print version Print version
  • Plain text Plain text

Tagged as:

No tags for this article

Rate this article

0