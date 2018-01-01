Home | National | "Incoming President is the only major factor" declare some Warren Park voters

"Incoming President is the only major factor" declare some Warren Park voters

10 hours 21 minutes ago
By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

WARREN PARK-Some voters who cast  their votes in Ward 15, Warren Park Constituency proffered that   the presidential   candidates were more important  than the national assembly and council   candidates.

Tariro Chiseya who  cast  her vote at the Open Space Tents opposite Tynwald High School  said she was not interested in voting for the  national assembly and  council candidates but the presidential candidates since they have the final say in the running of government in Zimbabwe.

“It is no secret that the other candidates are not a factor in this election because our future lies in the incoming president so that is where I am voting,” she said.

An elderly woman probably in her 60s also took people by surprise as she did require only the presidential ballot paper leaving the National  Assembly and the council   ballot papers.

When asked by people whether she was not doing injustices to the other aspiring candidates she  openly said they did not matter.

A polling agent with the Peoples’ Rainbow Coalition Takudzwa Chatambudza  confirmed that they were many people who were  not casting their votes for the National  Assembly  and council candidates.

“I have noted a number of people especially the youths only voting for the presidential candidates leaving out the others.

“However, I think the electorate should not take with them the ballot papers as this will in turn compromise on the transparency of the elections because the ballot papers would have been recorded as having being used it’s better to spoil,” said  Chatambudza.

At Warren Park 1 A Secondary School, a similar trend was also noticeable.

Trust Muringani argued that for the National Assembly and the council candidates it was   a matter of convincing the electorate and party politics   will not be a factor in this election.

“Most candidates of political parties used to benefit from the popularity of their parties but if they think this election is going to be like the yesteryears they will regret,” argued Muringani.

This harmonised  elections have   a total of 23 presidential aspirants but the battle is clearly on Nelson Chamisa of the MDC Alliance and the incumbent Emmerson Mnangagwa of ZANU PF.

