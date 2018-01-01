Gweru’s Riverside polling station catches fire

By Johannes Chinómbe

GWERU – In a bizarre incident, part of Gweru’s Riverside polling station went ablaze as fire which had been lit by an apostolic indigenous church for their night vigil went uncontrolled.

Confirming the incident to Radio VOP, Tent A polling agent, Unah Chindumbu said the Air Force was quick to come to their rescue.

“No major damage was done to the station as all important material is secure. The fire didn’t affect the whole tent as the Air Force was quick to react to our call for help to quench the raging fire.

“The church that had started the fire from about 100 meters away also tried to put out the fire though it was too heavy for them to control it on their own. We have however since pleaded with rapid response groups like Council fire brigade to always be on standby just in case similar events happen,” she said.

She also added that responsible authorities have engaged the church so that such scenarios are avoided.

Speaking to Radio VOP, City of Gweru Town Clerk Elizabeth Gwatipedza said the City is always ready to curb such challenges.

“It is quite an unfortunate incident that I had not heard of. However, as the City of Gweru, we are always there to curb such challenges once they are reported to our fire department,” Gwatipedza said.

Locals however showed no confidence in safety on the election material arguing that ZEC will never disclose anything that affects their credibility.

“There was a big fire here. We as residents of Riverside are troubled now on the credibility of polls. We are worried because they never say anything that would meke people doubt their credibility,” said a resident who denied to be named.

An eye witness however said she was sure ZEC would not acknowledge any disturbances to election material considering how open the election is.

“This is one of the most open elections in terms of openness from ZEC. They would not at any expense want to tarnish the image they have gained through this election so we will go and vote on the assumption that the fire disturbed nothing,” added one Blantina Chabereka.

However, when Radio VOP arrived at the scene business was back to usual with the polling officers, police and poling agent were busy preparing for the much anticipated July 30 poll.

In a similar incident, members of the indigenous apostolic churches last year ended up in Chivi District hospital after a stone they had heated to keep them warm over night busted and left two members of the church seriously injured.