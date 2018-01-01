Slow to smooth voting process experienced in Mat North, Bulawayo

By Dumisani Nyoni

BULAWAYO-The 2018 voting processs in Bulawayo was characterized by slowness resulting in many prospective voters leaving the polling stations without casting their votes.

The poling stations which were too slow included Emganwini Pentecostal Church polling station, Jairos Sijiri poling station among others.

Prospective voters who spoke to RadioVOP accused the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission for rigging the elections in favour of Zanu PF.

"This is a ploy to rig the elections in favour of Zanu PF. I have been here since 4am but as of now (11am) I haven't managed to cast my vote. The process is too slow and as a result some people have left," a prospective voter who identified himself as Lungelo Tshuma said.

However, in some polling stations the voting process went well with presiding officers describing it as peaceful.

Umguza Primary School polling station presiding officer, Ruth Nyoni said the voting process was was relatively peaceful throughout the day. However, she bemoaned low turnout as by mid-day no voters were seen on sight.

At Hugh Beadle Primary School polling station which falls under Bulawayo Central Constituency, by 5.30pm a total of 600 voters had cast their votes. Among 600 voters, 20 were redirected to other poling stations while 8 were assisted.

In Nkayi, voting process relatively went went well.

By mid-day, a total of 3 869 voters had cast their votes.

Of this figure, a total of 180 were assisted due to illiteracy and old age. About 55 voters were turned away.

Efforts to get information about Nkayi North were fruitless with presiding officers saying they were still collating the information