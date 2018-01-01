Lack of resources frustrates e-agriculture implementation in Lower Gwelo

By Johannes Chin’ombe

GWERU – Farming has been Zimbabwe’s breadbasket before the emerging 2008 drought got the nation out of business with its regional partners, a situation exacerbated as a result of the poorly implemented land reform program.

The emergence of Information Communication Technologies (ICTs) is however promising a new dawn for the Zimbabwean agricultural sector as e-agriculture has been referred by several agricultural experts as a catalyst to the ailing agriculture industry.

Amidst the fact that the nation has adopted e-agriculture as the way to go, Gweru famers have cried foul over non-availability of resources to fully implement e-agriculture.

“Using my own resources, I have reached great tides in adopting e-agriculture as a solution to farm productivity. My growth is however lacking as online resources have not been made available in remote parts of the nation to facilitate this program,” said one Lower Gwelo farmer, Clarity Chakauya.

Mavis Mupfiga, another famer in the Lower Gwelo area was of the view that government should make the program more rapid of the agricultural sector is to be revaitalised.

“E-Agriculture for now has been a program more on paper than practical. Most famers, myself included, have not benefited as yet from the program though we are in agreement that it is the right passage to revamping the agricultural sector,” she said.

E-Agriculture is a global community of practice where people from all over the world exchange information, ideas, and resources related to the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) for sustainable agriculture and rural development.

In a telephone interview, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Davis Marapira said the program is being implemented though he noted the recent election campaign period as a major impediment to the program implementation.

“The Ministry has started implementing the program though a lot of impidiments have been caused by the current campaign period. The program aims to computerise all farming techniques so as to maximize productivity.

“This period however is not good for me to give feedback on such projects especially when asked on programs’level of advancement in a particular province as the Midlands like you have asked. We however anticipate seeing the program taking us back to our position as the breadbasket of Africa once fully implimented,” Marapira said.