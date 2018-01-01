Anxiety for final poll results grips the nation as ZEC takes its time

By Dumisani Nyoni

BULAWAYO-THE environment remained calm in Bulawayo on Tuesday though candidates and voters were anxious to hear the final results from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Different people, parties and stakeholders who spoke to RadioVOP on Tuesday as unofficial results were being announced on social media expressed concern over ZEC’s delay to release the official results, saying it was causing unnecessary anxiety.

“As a voter I’m worried with the way ZEC is delaying to announce the official results. The situation is compounded by the way people are abusing social media especially WhatsApp. We don’t even know what is going on,” a Bulawayo voter, Ndabeni Dube said.

Another voter, Bennitter Moyo, urged people not to abuse social media as that was creating alarm and despondency.

“We have been getting these statistics from social media with some suggesting that ZANU PF had won while some saying, no MDC Alliance has won. So it’s confusing and we would like to urge ZEC to just give us official results,” she said.

Silas Chigora who contested for ward 4 councillor under MDC Alliance ticket said anxiety was too much for people to handle.

“Yesterday (Monday) voting process went well and voter turnout was very high. However, the fact that ZEC has delayed to announce the results, anxiety is too much and this might cause people to riot,” he said.

“Announcements should have been started long back,” he said.

Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) spokesperson, Mbonisi Gumbo, who contested for Bulawayo East constituency said information on the ground indicated that he had lost the elections.

“Even though I haven’t received official results from ZEC, information I am getting is not positive. But as a party, however, this was our planting year,” he said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Gumbo said the party went into the 2018 Zimbabwe's harmonized elections, for strategic purposes and some “of us are happy we made history.”

“Not only that we manage to get the much needed national and international attention a really good starting point for our international lobby committee,” He said.

“Ours is a revolutionary struggle, it's not an event but a process. It took the ANC more than 80 years and some of its leaders lives to get South Africa's independence, some spent time in prison for independence, ours is not an exception,” Gumbo said.

“ZAPU and ZANU spent not less than 15 years in the trenches to get Zimbabwe independence. MRP is only five and on the right path so far so good.

The party said it did not have any donor funding that might have attracted people’s participation.

“It is purely out of your selfless sacrifice and determination to the freedom of Mthwakazi people. For that, i thank you on behalf of the party. I extend the same encouragement and appreciation to our valuable electorate.”

“As you wait for this election results, hold your heads high as victors. Mthwakazi nationals' political, social, economic, and cultural agenda is in your hands,” he said.

Political commentator, Dumisani Nkomo urged ZEC to release the results as soon as possible to avoid unnecessary anxiety.

“People are anxious to know the results so that they can move on with their lives. The environment is still peaceful but I think the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission should not delay to announce the results because people might be end up getting on the streets, demanding the results,” he said.