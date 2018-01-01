Independent candidates thoroughly beaten in 2018 poll

By Daniel Makamba

BINDURA-As the 2018 harmonized election updates are saturating various media platforms, political analysts have applauded the sportsmanship spirit that is being displayed by those who have lost the contest, however calling for the public to let the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) exercise its mandate of announcing correct and credible polls outcome.

In Mashonaland Central, this year’s election have revealed people’s affinity for belonging to a particular political community as shown by the complete defeat of several contestants who had filed under Independent Candidatures.

In an interview with RadioVop on the sidelines of the general prevailing mood for participants and stakeholders, Mazowe North independent Candidate for National Assembly Mr Shingirayi Runganga has described his defeat as simply an exercise of democracy.

“I have presented myself as an option and some believed in my potential to the extent of voting me, however the people made their own chose of whom they felt best to represent the wishes and aspirations of the people and that is democracy,” commented Mr Runganga.

In Guruve South, Zanu Pf candidate for National Assembly Cde Patrick Dutiro who was locked in a tight contest against Independent Candidate, Mr Wilbert Mubaiwa said his win is a testimony of the democratic trajectory walked by the New Dispensation.

“We are still awaiting for the official announcements of the results however from the available information I am happy that people have voted for me not because of money but rather because they love the party Zanu PF, simple,” said Mr Dutiro

In a comment social-political commentator who spoke on condition of anonymity had this for a comment, “ this year’s election have proved how difficult it is for independent candidates to make it despite having financial resources, for the exception of Mr Themba Mliswa of Norton odds for independents remain low since people always want to be identified within a group,”.

However, others have made a clarion call for the public to let ZEC make an official announcing of results to avoid unnecessary panic among different political stakeholders, “we are seeing others already celebrating that party so and so has win the presidential election yet this should be the role of ZEC, people should by all means refrain from spreading wrong information as this might prejudice the acceptance of poll outcome,” said Vaughn Jeremiah.

“According to the V11 forms circulating, we are already celebrating the win for Chamisa, either we wait for ZEC or not the answer is already there,” said MDC youth chairman for Mashonaland Central, Mr Tonderai Samhu.

Meanwhile, ZEC commissioner Justice Priscilla Chigumba has officially announced on radio candidates who have won and duly declared for the House of Assembly seat, also saying the public will be advised accordingly on presidential poll outcomes after verification process not later than the 4th of August.

“These are harmonized elections and we will be announcing the results as they trickle in,” said Chigumba on Star Fm radio.

Out of the 210 constituencies, only seven has so far been officially announced by the electoral body.