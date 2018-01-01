RESULT UPDATE: Zanu PF leads with 109 seats as MDC Alliance gets 41

By Amos Maseko





ZANU PF has taken an emphatic lead over arch-rival MDC Alliance with results announced at 3 am Wednesday showing it had garnered 109 parliamentary seats against the MDC Alliance’s 41.





National Patriotic Front’s Masango Matambanadzo was a surprise winner in Kwekwe Central. He remained the only candidate to have won outside the two main political party stables.





Temba Mliswa is the only independent candidate so far to win a seat after posting a thumping defeat of Chris Mutsvangwa in Norton.





There was nothing yet for former Vice President Joice Mujuru’s PRC and former Deputy Prime Minister Thokozani Khupe’s MDC-T.





Other surprise casualties from the Monday poll were cabinet Ministers Patrick Chinamasa and July Moyo.





The result is a bold statement Zanu PF was headed towards restoring its dominance on national politics with initial results announced since Tuesday evening signalling a run-away victory for the party.





The results also provide proof the country’s political arena was never meant for smaller political parties outside the MDC and Zanu PF.





MDC Alliance co-principal Jacob Ngarivhume lost while MDC deputy president Edwin Mushoriwa bounced back to parliament after winning a seat on an MDC Alliance ticket.





ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa also marked a return to the house after winning in Zvimba South.





Other highlights saw former MDC-T legislators turned independent candidates James Maridadi lose in Mabvuku-Tafara with former Deputy Minister of Justice Jessie Majome losing her bid to keep her Harare West seat as an independent.





The election was the first ever in since independence in which former President Robert Mugabe was not on the ballot paper.





It has been marred by continued claims of vote fraud by the MDC Alliance, claims which have been dismissed by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission and the Zanu PF led government.





Other winners as shown below (the least is not exhaustive as more parliamentary election results still to be announced).





Chiredzi South-Killion Gwanetsa-Zanu-PF

Chiredzi West-Augustine Musikavanhu-Zanu-PF

Chipinge West-Nyamudeza Sibongile-MDC Alliance

Chipinge East-Mlambo Mathias-MDC Alliance

Gutu South-Togarepi Pupurai-Zanu-PF

Kadoma Central-Muchineripi Chinyanganya-MDC Alliance

Mutare Central-Gonese Innocent-MDC Alliance

Chinhoyi-Mataruse Peter-MDC Alliance

Mutare North-Madiro Michael-Zanu-PF

Muzarabani South-Saizi Tapera-Zanu-PF

Murewa North-Garwe Daniel-Zanu-PF

Buhera West-Dzuma Soul-Zanu-PF

Chipinge Central-Machingura Raymore-Zanu-PF

Mhondoro-Mubaira-Kapuya Freddy-Zanu-PF

Umguza-Moyo Richard-Zanu-PF

Mberengwa South-Mpofu Alum-Zanu-PF

Uzumba-Mudarikwa Simbaneuta-Zanu-PF

Kwekwe Central-Matambanadzo Masango-NPF

Mberengwa West-Gumbo Joram-Zanu-PF

Shurugwi North-Nyathi Ronald-Zanu-PF

Mberengwa North-Zhou Tafanana-Zanu-PF

Zvishavane-Ngezi-Mawite Dumezweni-Zanu-PF

Zvishavane-Runde-Mpame Cuthbert-Zanu-PF

Marondera Central-Matewu Caston-MDC Alliance

Mutoko East-Musiyiwa Richard-Zanu-PF

Chikomba East-Kanhutu Nzenza-Zanu-PF

Mutoko North-Chinomona Mabel-Zanu-PF

Marondera East-Chidakwa Patrick-Zanu-PF

Mutoko South-Shumbamhini Hebert-Zanu-PF

Mudzi West-Mudyiwa Magna-Zanu-PF

Chikomba West-Mangwiro Johnsen-Zanu-PF

Murewa West-Sewera Jonah-Zanu-PF

Hwange East-Sansole Tose-MDC Alliance

Hwange West-Dube Godfrey-MDC Alliance

Insiza South-Sithole Spare-Zanu-PF

Lupane West-Khumalo Martin-Zanu-PF

Gwanda South-Ncube Abedinico-Zanu-PF

Nkayi South-Mathe Stars-Zanu-PF

Makokoba-Sithole James-MDC Alliance

Emakhandeni-Entumbane-Tshuma Dingilizwe-MDC Alliance

Chiredzi North-Baila Royi-Zanu-PF

Marondera West-Inviolata Makunyaidze-Zanu-PF

Mudzi North-Newton Kachepa-Zanu-PF

Masvingo South-Claudios Maronge-Zanu-PF

Gwanda Central-Dube Patrick-MDC Alliance

Masvingo West-Chadzira Ezra-Zanu-PF

Hwedza South-Machakarika Tinoda-Zanu-PF

Chiredzi East-Masiya Denford-Zanu-PF

Pumula-Mahlangu Sichelesile-MDC Alliance

Mt Darwin North-Muponora Noveti-Zanu-PF

Mberengwa East-Raidza Marko-Zanu-PF

Bindura North-Musanhi Kenneth-Zanu-PF

Bindura South-Matangira Toendepi-Zanu-PF

Gokwe Central-Matemadanda Victor-Zanu-PF

Mt Darwin East-Marikisi Norman-Zanu-PF

Mt Darwin South-Kabozo Stephen-Zanu-PF

Beitbridge East-Nguluvhe Albert-Zanu-PF

Mbizo-Chikwinya Settlement-MDC Alliance

Chikomba Central-Mhona Felix-Zanu-PF

Sanyati-Kambamura Polite-Zanu-PF

Buhera South-Chinotimba Joseph-Zanu-PF

Chimanimani East-Sacco Joshua-Zanu-PF

Mudzi South-Samukange Jonathan-Zanu-PF

Shurugwi South-Mkaratigwa Edmond-Zanu-PF

Zvimba West-Ziyambi Ziyambi-Zanu-PF

Chimanimani West-Matsikenyere Nokuthula-Zanu-PF

Mt Darwin West-Seremwe Bannwell-Zanu-PF

Guruve North-Dzepasi Girovah-Zanu-PF

Musikavanhu-Murire Joshua-Zanu-PF

Mazowe West-Kazembe Kazembe-Zanu-PF

Mazowe South-Chasi Fortune-Zanu-PF

Chipinge South-Porusingazi Enock-Zanu-PF

Hurungwe Central-Ndiweni Dought-Zanu-PF

Zvimba South-Chiyangwa Phillip-Zanu-PF

Mhangura-Masango Chinhamo-Zanu-PF

Muzarabani North-Zhemu Soda-Zanu-PF

Rushinga-Nyabani Tendai-Zanu-PF

Goromonzi North-Bvute Ozias-Zanu-PF

Wedza North-Musabayana David-Zanu-PF

Magunje-Kashiri Cecil-Zanu-PF

Nkayi North-Nyoni Sithembiso-Zanu-PF

Chegutu West-Nduna Dexter-Zanu-PF

Zvimba North-Chombo Marian-Zanu-PF

Zvimba East-Tungamirai Tawanda-Zanu-PF

Mazowe North-Mugweni Campion-Zanu-PF

Pelandaba-Mpopoma-Moyo Charles-MDC Alliance

Sunningdale-Kankuni Winnie-MDC Alliance

Bulawayo East-Nyoni Ilos-MDC Alliance

Mt Pleasant-Banda Samuel-MDC Alliance

Magwegwe-Ndebele Anele-MDC Alliance

Southerton-Moyo Peter-MDC Alliance

Glen View North-Dinar Kennedy-MDC Alliance

Kuwadzana West-Mushayi Mirriam-MDC Alliance

Bulawayo Central-Watson Nicola Jane-MDC Alliance

Lobengula-Banda Gift-MDC Alliance

Mabvuku-Tafara-Chidakwa James-MDC Aliance

Kuwadzana East-Hwende Chalton-MDC Alliance

Highfield East-Murai Erick-MDC Alliance

Highfield West-Chidziva Happymore-MDC Alliance

Dzivarasekwa-Mushoriwa Edwin-MDC Alliance

Seke-Kashambe Munyaradzi-Zanu-PF