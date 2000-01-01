Zim Polls Turn More Divisive Than Coup As 3 Die In Post-Electoral Violence

By Amos Maseko

SOON after the November ouster of President Robert Mugabe, someone remarked jokingly, “Zimbabwean elections often see people die, but the coup seems peaceful. Is it not time we switched to having coups every five years.”

Whilst there was everything humorous about the remark, he could be vindicated by events Wednesday this week when the country was plunged into fresh unrest with three killed when live bullets were allegedly shot when the army was deployed to quell violence that broke out as results were being announced.

The violence started when alleged MDC Alliance supporters tried to storm the Harare Rainbow Towers, where the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission's command centre is, to protest what they alleged was Zanu PF rigging which has seen the party make a clean sweep of nearly all provinces except Harare, Bulawayo and Matebeleland North.

The military hand in all the country’s dark episodes remains prominent and has been used by Mugabe as much as it has been used by his successors.

Zimbabweans died in their thousands during the period leading to and after the 1985 elections while there were claims hundreds died during the 2000 elections.

The 2008 elections were equally bloody, with claims over 200 mainly opposition MDC-T supporters were killed in state sponsored violence.

Three have since died in the wake of what has often been described as the most peaceful election the country has ever had since independence.

Property has been destroyed with cars set ablaze by suspected MDC youths who could not stomach what they felt was a rigging act that has restored Zanu PF’s two thirds majority and further entrenched the liberation party’s rule.

Ironically, when the military staged a coup to remove Mugabe in November last year, even more people, in their thousands, invaded the streets countrywide to celebrate the fall of the country’s long serving leader.

There were no signs of violence in a situation that saw rare harmony between Zanu PF and MDC, the two most dominant parties in local politics.

When he became President, Emmerson Mnangagwa was quick to declare the country shall hold an election in months to strengthen the democracy that was ushered by the popular coup.

“Obviously, the election seems to be achieving the reverse,” said Thulani Mabona, a Zimbabwean political analyst based in South Africa.

“While a key pillar of democracy, the election has plunged us back to the acrimonious days of Robert Mugabe. Suspicions of rigging which have not been helped by ZEC’s opaque operations have renewed the bitter relations between the two rival parties. Although vote rigging can best be proven by the experts, the democratic drawback is quite apparent.”

At a press briefing in Harare on Wednesday night, local and international journalists harangued MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa’s spokesperson Nkululeko Sibanda over the former’s vows before the poll that Zimbabweans must “defend their vote”.

The statements, according to many, were an incitement to the violence experienced on Wednesday.

MDC Alliance co-principal Tendai Biti and MDC-T youth leader Happymore Chidziva were Wednesday summoned for police questioning over statements linked to violence incitement.

The Zimbabwean election has placed the country on a knife-edge again, with fears of a return to the bitter relations between the two dominant parties in the country.