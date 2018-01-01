Bias,fake news, poll result delays and anxiety shoot up social media frenzy

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

HARARE-The aftermath of the voting day Monday saw social media awash with incomplete election outcomes, outright fake news and hair-raising images of ruthless shooting of civilians by soldiers as the electorate waited for official presidential poll results from the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC)

News of the unofficial results started tricking Monday evening with supporters of the ruling Zanu PF party and MDC Alliance trying to outdo each other with what they called latest news.

Makomborero Haruzivishe of #GenerationalConsensus was ecstatic claiming that the MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has already bagged poll victory.

MDC Alliance supporters were excited when bits of urban results came in earlier and thereafter went quiet when rural constituency results were officially released by ZEC.

“Congratulations to Zimbabwe President Nelson Chamisa on winning the 2018 elections to lead the second republic. The people made their choice, and the people will defend their will by any means necessary, ”he posted on Twitter.

Zanu PF member Nick Mangwana also took to Twitter predicting a poll victory for his party.

“So far so good for Zanu PF,” he said.

The other presidential hopefuls were being mocked as some of them got nil votes.

Farai Mteliso, a political activist, posting on his Facebook page ridiculed Dr Thokozani Khupe of MDC-T for the low votes she was accruing in the polls.

“Madam Khupe should know that an election is not a OK Grand Challenge where everyone is a winner (in apparent reference to OK supermarkets’ annual competition,” wrote Mteliso.

Former Vice President Joyce Mujuru was not also spared the mocking, with one losing council aspirant Kudzai Mubaiwa,an independent, saying she conceded defeat but had fared better than the People’s Rainbow Coalition leader.

“So glad I can be my uninhibited self again. Let's go Kurakashwa ndarakashwa asi ndine vanhu kupfuura Joice (I have been handed a heavy defeat but I was voted by many people compared to Joyce Mujuru),” entrepreneur and business trainer Mubaiwa mocked .

With clear indications that the rural folk had overwhelmingly voted for the ruling party, some young urbanites ‘insulted’ their counterparts for voting otherwise. Some mockingly said even sugar cane had plantations had voted in Chiredzi after a constituency had recorded 35 000 votes for the ruling Zanu(PF) candidate.

“We should have two governments; one for rural communities and another for urban communities.

“I can't be a jobless graduate because some herdboy received a cup of fertilizer,” mocked one Charles Maipa on Facebook

Some losing candidates also sent congratulations messages to their winning counterparts using social media and even showed photographs

Former MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu who stood for the Harare East constituency congratulated former Finance Minister Tendai Biti for winning the seat.

“Congratulations to Tendai Biti for winning in Harare East. This is democracy. I remain a democrat to the bare bones,” the MDC-T Vice President.

Not to be outdone was Zanu PF’s losing candidate Deputy Finance Minister Terence Mukupe who also congratulated Tendai Biti.Former women’s affairs deputy minister Fungai Jessie Majome congratulated her rival Joanna Mamombe for clinching Harare West on an MDC Alliance ticket.

“Congratulations are in order to Tendai Biti for winning the Harare East Seat. I trust and hope he will continue uplifting the lives of the citizenry in the constituency. I thank those who stood with us during our tenure. God Bless,” posted Mukupe on Twitter.

Fake news and posts also dominated the online space with Permanent Secretary George Charamba being a victim.

A tweet citing a loss for the incumbent was attributed to him which he vehemently denied in the public media.

“Mr Charamba said the tweets attributed to him are being peddled by people bent on misinforming the nation as he had no Twitter account,” reported ZBC online.

Speaking at a press conference convened Tuesday at Harvest House, Tendai Biti of the MDC Alliance said people should not follow statements being peddled on social media that the coalition has lost the election.

“We are certain that we have won this one so people should dismiss the fake news being propagated by people we know are being funded to distract people, ” said Biti.

However, final results by ZEC show that Zanu PF clinched a two-thirds majority in Parliament and that the MDC Alliance had fared poorly especially in rural areas.

Delays in announcing the Presidential resulted in demonstrations by MDC Alliance supporters which led to the gunning down of three civilians by soldiers and both President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa have condemned.

