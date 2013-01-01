Hwange face saver for Khupe excites young winner
Bonani Muleya
HWANGE-The MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe got a face saver after its
Hwange Rural District Council Ward 3 candidate narrowly won the
election to depose a long serving Zanu-PF councillor Martin Ndlovu.
MDC-T performed badly in the elections, including the House of
Assembly and presidential and Givemeagain Moyo’s win would mean a lot
as a face saver.
The 37-year-old could not hide his joy and dedicated his win to the party.
Moyo said what makes his win sweeter is that he deposed Ndlovu, who
had literally become a permanent feature in the rural ward in Ndlovu
area outside Hwange town.
He jokingly attributed his win to his name which he said played the
magic, giving him more votes to add to what he got in 2013 when he
made his first attempt into politics.
“I never gave up after losing in 2013. I applied under the MDC-T
ticket during the primaries after the MDC Alliance leadership
clandestinely removed my name in favour of their preferred candidate.
“People who marvelled the way I performed in 2013 urged me on and told
me they would vote for me which is what gave me courage. I trusted God
will smile at me and give me more just as my name says. When I was
born my parents wanted another male child and named me Givemeagain and
were rewarded with the child, so I trust my name is really blessed,”
said Moyo.
The father of three said he feels overwhelmed by beating a Zanu-PF
candidate, after garnering 603 votes against Ndlovu’s 575.
“I kind of feel lonely because I am the only one so far from my party
but I accept what happened and take it as a starting point to build on
going forward,” he said.
Hwange Rural District council has 20 wards, 17 of which were won by
MDC Alliance with Zanu-PF settling for two.
Going into the elections, Zanu-PF had eight seats while MDC had 12