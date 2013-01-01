Hwange face saver for Khupe excites young winner

Bonani Muleya



HWANGE-The MDC-T led by Dr Thokozani Khupe got a face saver after its

Hwange Rural District Council Ward 3 candidate narrowly won the

election to depose a long serving Zanu-PF councillor Martin Ndlovu.



MDC-T performed badly in the elections, including the House of

Assembly and presidential and Givemeagain Moyo’s win would mean a lot

as a face saver.



The 37-year-old could not hide his joy and dedicated his win to the party.



Moyo said what makes his win sweeter is that he deposed Ndlovu, who

had literally become a permanent feature in the rural ward in Ndlovu

area outside Hwange town.



He jokingly attributed his win to his name which he said played the

magic, giving him more votes to add to what he got in 2013 when he

made his first attempt into politics.



“I never gave up after losing in 2013. I applied under the MDC-T

ticket during the primaries after the MDC Alliance leadership

clandestinely removed my name in favour of their preferred candidate.



“People who marvelled the way I performed in 2013 urged me on and told

me they would vote for me which is what gave me courage. I trusted God

will smile at me and give me more just as my name says. When I was

born my parents wanted another male child and named me Givemeagain and

were rewarded with the child, so I trust my name is really blessed,”

said Moyo.



The father of three said he feels overwhelmed by beating a Zanu-PF

candidate, after garnering 603 votes against Ndlovu’s 575.



“I kind of feel lonely because I am the only one so far from my party

but I accept what happened and take it as a starting point to build on

going forward,” he said.



Hwange Rural District council has 20 wards, 17 of which were won by

MDC Alliance with Zanu-PF settling for two.



Going into the elections, Zanu-PF had eight seats while MDC had 12