MDC Alliance stunned in Masvingo as supporters speak on poor results

By Upenyu Chaota

MASVINGO— Many thought that the crowds pulled by the MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa at his rallies would directly translate into votes in the just ended harmonised polls but the results are proving otherwise as Zanu PF is walking away with all the constituencies in the province.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has officially announced all the results for Masvingo’s 26 constituencies,indicating that Zanu PF has bagged 25 of the total with MDC Alliance taking only the urban constituency.

A cross section of supporters across the province took to social media platforms to express their shock at the results saying there is no way, in all fairness, Zanu PF could have got a landslide victory.

MDC Alliance candidate for Mwenezi East, Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, who lost to Zanu PF’s Joosbi Omar by a narrow margin believes his rival applied vote buying antics which worked to his favour.

“Zanu PF began rigging this election long before polling date. They have used vote buying antics and they have proven to work in the rural areas because if you see the results that is where they are winning.

“They have lost in all the town and urban setups because they are no longer popular. The traditional leadership in the rural areas has been threatening people and Zanu PF cashed in on that fear,” said Bhasikiti.

Zaka West MDC Alliance losing candidate William Zivenge posted on the Zaka West MDC Alliance WhatsApp group that they have been thrashed.

“Tough luck guys we have been defeated,” posted Zivenge.

Other supporters expressed displeasure over the alliance’s poor candidate selection process who put forward weaker candidates over Zanu PF’s.

“Before we point fingers to Zanu PF and ZEC rigging this election, let us introspect. We fielded weaker candidates as compared to Zanu PF.

“We had two candidates in other constituencies and they refused to withdraw. The province said it had ordered some candidates to withdraw but we went to the ballot with double candidates and we paid the price,” said one Cainos Sengai from Gutu.

Other supporters are beginning to accept reality arguing that they would have done better were it not for the alliance they entered into.

“The alliance was wrong from the word go. Maybe we would have done much better if we had gone it alone. Some of the candidates we put forward were not popular at all. We sacrificed our true cadres for other alliance partners and we got defeated.

“I do not think there was any rigging at all. Chamisa as an individual could win but his candidates were weak,” said a provincial executive member.

Those in Masvingo Urban who voted resoundingly for the MDC Alliance said the rural vote betrayed them.

“The rural people are a major disappointment. They are very gullible and can be easily swayed by a cup of rice.

“We vote for different reasons and as long as we have that rural urban divide, it will be next to impossible to dislodge Zanu PF,” said one supporter.

Former MDC Masvingo mayor Hubert Fidze attributed the loss to the provincial leadership who failed to put their house in order.

“The province has shamed us. They imposed candidates who are not popular and this is what we get for imposition. People love our party but if their will is subverted they will teach you a lesson.

“We lost Ward 6 in Masvingo Urban which has always been the home of MDC but because the candidate was imposed, the people rejected him. The province must accept responsibility,” said Fidze.

Zanu PF has remained strangely quiet and provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira, who won in Masvingo West, said he does not see why people are shocked because his party’s victory was certain.

“If you want to live a stress free life you come join Zanu PF. We have said Masvingo is Zanu PF and the election results will prove that. Gone are the days when opposition claimed this province,” said Chadzamira.

A Zanu PF supporter with the national youth service said President Mnangagwa’s able leadership has resonated well with the electorate and people have spoken.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God. The people have spoken and the results we are getting are testimony to that. We await the official results from ZEC but we are confident of retaining all the seats,” he said.