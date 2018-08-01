Police take aim at Chamisa, Biti in search of weapons

Staff Reporter

HARARE-ZIMBABWEAN authorities have obtained a search warrant authorising them

to search for grenades, stones, unlicensed firearms, ammunition,

computers, computer accessories and some subversive material allegedly

possessed by opposition MDC Alliance leaders.



The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) led by Superintendent Majecha

obtained a search warrant issued by a Harare Magistrate on Wednesday

01 August 2018 authoring the law enforcement agents to enter Harvest

House, the MDC Alliance headquarters in Harare and search and seize

the alleged weapons.



ZRP alleged that the weapons belong to or under the control of MDC

Alliance leaders and members namely Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti,

Happymore Chidziva, Denford Ngadziore, Stewart Mukoyi, pro-democracy

campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe and National Patriotic Front

leaders Shadreck Mashayamombe and Jim Kunaka.



ZRP charged that it is concerned that the weapons are intended to be

used in the commission of an offence in contravention of section 43(2)

of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 which

prohibits possession of dangerous weapons and public violence as

defined in section 36 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)

Act Chapter 9:23.