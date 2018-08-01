Police take aim at Chamisa, Biti in search of weapons
Staff Reporter
HARARE-ZIMBABWEAN authorities have obtained a search warrant authorising them
to search for grenades, stones, unlicensed firearms, ammunition,
computers, computer accessories and some subversive material allegedly
possessed by opposition MDC Alliance leaders.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) led by Superintendent Majecha
obtained a search warrant issued by a Harare Magistrate on Wednesday
01 August 2018 authoring the law enforcement agents to enter Harvest
House, the MDC Alliance headquarters in Harare and search and seize
the alleged weapons.
ZRP alleged that the weapons belong to or under the control of MDC
Alliance leaders and members namely Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti,
Happymore Chidziva, Denford Ngadziore, Stewart Mukoyi, pro-democracy
campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe and National Patriotic Front
leaders Shadreck Mashayamombe and Jim Kunaka.
ZRP charged that it is concerned that the weapons are intended to be
used in the commission of an offence in contravention of section 43(2)
of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 which
prohibits possession of dangerous weapons and public violence as
defined in section 36 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform)
Act Chapter 9:23.