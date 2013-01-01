Vic.Falls,Hwange MDC Alliance winners spare celebrations for Chamisa victory

By Bonani Muleya



VICTORIA FALLS-MDC Alliance supporters in Hwange and Victoria Falls

remained calm despite their party defeating rival Zanu-PF.



Those spoken to said real celebration will come after announcement of

the presidential poll results which they said will determine the fate

of the whole election.



The Nelson Chamisa led party won by a wider margin in Hwange West

Constituency where Godfrey Kujatana Dobe polled 11 586 votes to dump

Zanu-PF’s Nkosilathi Jiyane who managed a distant 7 428.



The MDC is reclaiming the seat which was snatched from it in 2013 when

Bekithemba Mpofu, nephew to Zanu-PF bigwig Obert Mpofu beat the then

MP Gift Mabhena.



In Hwange, the Alliance’s candidate Fortune Mguni clinched

a major win over Zanu-PF’s Reeds Dube who

was trailing with a wider margin.



Speaking to RadioVOP after announcement of results in the evening,

Dube said he would hold onto his excitement until announcement of the

presidential result.



“I feel good really but there is a lot to wait for. Yes we will

celebrate but for now we are waiting for the presidential polls and

other constituencies because we want to celebrate as a party,” he

said.



The environment was also calm on the streets without notable celebrations.



The party’s district chairperson for Hwange Daphney Ndlovu said: “we

have won all wards in Hwange town. Yes we are always winning here but

this time it was clear because of what Nelson Chamisa our president

had promised. People should worry about the quietness, we are waiting

for the presidential results so that we celebrate together as we

accompany our leader to the state house.”



A youth member said while Artwell Machaya said they were happy that

some youths had won in some wards and expect them to push for their

rights as youths.



Dube was accompanied by a small group of campaign team comprising Ward

8 winning councillor Somveli Dlamini and Netsayi Shoko who beat

Zanu-PF’s sitting Obvious Ngwenya in Ward 2 to the constituency

command centre to wait for announcement of results which was done

around 6pm.