Vic.Falls,Hwange MDC Alliance winners spare celebrations for Chamisa victory
By Bonani Muleya
VICTORIA FALLS-MDC Alliance supporters in Hwange and Victoria Falls
remained calm despite their party defeating rival Zanu-PF.
Those spoken to said real celebration will come after announcement of
the presidential poll results which they said will determine the fate
of the whole election.
The Nelson Chamisa led party won by a wider margin in Hwange West
Constituency where Godfrey Kujatana Dobe polled 11 586 votes to dump
Zanu-PF’s Nkosilathi Jiyane who managed a distant 7 428.
The MDC is reclaiming the seat which was snatched from it in 2013 when
Bekithemba Mpofu, nephew to Zanu-PF bigwig Obert Mpofu beat the then
MP Gift Mabhena.
In Hwange, the Alliance’s candidate Fortune Mguni clinched
a major win over Zanu-PF’s Reeds Dube who
was trailing with a wider margin.
Speaking to RadioVOP after announcement of results in the evening,
Dube said he would hold onto his excitement until announcement of the
presidential result.
“I feel good really but there is a lot to wait for. Yes we will
celebrate but for now we are waiting for the presidential polls and
other constituencies because we want to celebrate as a party,” he
said.
The environment was also calm on the streets without notable celebrations.
The party’s district chairperson for Hwange Daphney Ndlovu said: “we
have won all wards in Hwange town. Yes we are always winning here but
this time it was clear because of what Nelson Chamisa our president
had promised. People should worry about the quietness, we are waiting
for the presidential results so that we celebrate together as we
accompany our leader to the state house.”
A youth member said while Artwell Machaya said they were happy that
some youths had won in some wards and expect them to push for their
rights as youths.
Dube was accompanied by a small group of campaign team comprising Ward
8 winning councillor Somveli Dlamini and Netsayi Shoko who beat
Zanu-PF’s sitting Obvious Ngwenya in Ward 2 to the constituency
command centre to wait for announcement of results which was done
around 6pm.