Assisted voters assisted other voters in Nyanga North polls

By Kenneth Matimaire

NYANGA- A high number of assisted voters were recorded in Nyanga North constituency situated in the eastern border province.

The most glaring incident was recorded at Kambudzi Secondary School where an assisted voter came back to assist another voter.

"Things moved on well. It was peaceful, no violence or any acts of intimidation but I think we recorded one glaring incident involving an assisted voter. The person came and was assisted to vote by someone. After sometime the same person came back trying to assist someone to vote and to us it did not add up and we had to intervene," said Kambudzi Secondary presiding officer William Chingombe.

At Rest Camp Tent polling station similar trends were recorded.

The presiding officer Tendai Masoche said there were over 37 assisted voters - a figure he described as very worrying.

Masoche said some of the cases were genuine but 10 of them were questionable.

"We had 30 females and seven males who were assisted to vote. Most had poor eyesight and could not see well in the tent because of the poor lighting, others were illiterate while one was paralyzed. But about five to 10 of them were questionable. People saying they can't read," said Masoche.

He added that there were also other cases of electoral mal-practices such as intimidation and dumping of campaign fliers within their radius.

"We had several incidents here. Two were of intimidation, the first one involved the village head and we had to call him and advise him not to so with the assistance of police officers. The other involved some youths who were intimidating voters. We also had fliers thrown within our radius and the police assisted again," he said.

He expressed gratitude to the Zimbabwe republic Police officers for managing to move in swiftly to contain the cases of intimidation.

There was an average of 40 assisted voters out of the 65 polling stations out of the 13 wards in Nyanga North.

Zanu PF won all the 13 wards while its candidate Chido Sanyatwe won the Parliamentary seat.