Youths hopes dampened by Mnangagwa victory
Bonani Muleya
VICTORIA FALLS-YOUTHS and businesses in Matabeleland North share the same feelings
about the outcome of the presidential election which they have likened
to a death sentence to them as it dampens any hope for the future.
A majority of youths some of them unemployed graduates, pinned hopes
on a new Zimbabwe under an opposition government.
But alas, Zanu-PF won the elections with the incumbent President
Emmerson Mnangagwa getting more votes than MDC Alliance’s Nelson
Chamisa in the first poll since the ouster of long serving leader
Robert Mugabe November last year.
Mnangagwa got 2 460 463 votes against the youthful leader’s 2 147 436,
winning by 50,8 percent over Chamisa’s 44,3.
Chamisa polled a total of 137 611 against Mnangagwa's 111 452 votes in
Matabeleland North province. The MDC Alliance won with wider margins
in Binga North and South as well as Hwange Central, East and West
constituencies. The party's supporters were convinced that they had
majority vote after a clean sweep in Victoria Falls council and
dominating the Hwange Rural, Hwange Local Board and Binga rural
councils. Mnangagwa picked considerable votes in Bubi, Lupane,
Tsholotsho, Nkayi and Umguza where the party won the parliamentary
polls.
The atmosphere doesn’t present a celebratory mood in Binga, Hwange and
Victoria Falls despite MDC Alliance having a clean sweep in
Parliamentary and local authority elections.
Youths who spoke to RadioVOP said they are the biggest losers in the
just ended plebiscite.
“We never expected such a result and we are shocked as youths to say
the least. We expected change which is why if you check you find there
was a huge number of youths who voted, we wanted jobs but we are
disappointed because we have to face another bleak period which eats
into our future,” said a youth Royal Ndlovu.
Business people, especially those in tourism fear that the outlook
period could be bleak for business.
They fear that the violence that rocked Harare two days ago when some
opposition supporters took to the streets resulting in the army using
live bullets that left six dead, could affect tourism as the source
international market might blacklist Zimbabwe as unsafe.
“Our hope now lies with the international bodies such as the
Commonwealth to endorse the country as peaceful. To the international
community it was either Mnangagwa legitimising himself through free
and peaceful polls or for Chamisa winning out-rightly.
“I think we had performed well in terms of international standards
until that violence and accusations of vote rigging which might affect
tourism,” said a tour operator.
Political parties and some analysts also had mixed feelings.
One youth said the outcome should be a lesson to the opposition
parties that they should unite.
“Chamisa’s biggest undoing is that he concentrated on urban voters
where he did most of his rallies. He should penetrate the rural areas
where Zanu-PF extended some promises for jobs which we however know
will never come. We are saddened by rural people who voted for Zanu-PF
because they don’t feel the economic pinch as they don’t pay rates. In
town we are not employed yet and they live free lives,” said a youth.
Civic activist Trymore Ndolo said Mnangagwa won because of a more
appealing approach to the electorate.
He urged people to give Mnangagwa a chance saying Zimbabweans should
just bury their differences, accept the result and work together.
“Going forward I think we should work together for the good of the
country. Mnangagwa is trying to endear himself with people which is
why he appealed to rural communities, businesses and even the
international world hence we are not surprised with the results.
“The results may be shocking yes but I think Mnangagwa worked hard.
Chamisa should have engaged other political parties and imagine if the
0.9 percent polled by Thokozani Khupe had gone to him,” he said.
Ndolo said Chamisa will only disgrace himself if he contests the
outcome because “he has no basis.”
MDC Alliance’s Prince Dubeko Sibanda who won the Binga North seat,
said the mood was gloomy in his area. “Blood pressure is high in
almost everyone because their future has been stolen. Our win as MPs
doesn’t help as long as Zanu-PF remains in power hence there is
nothing to celebrate. People are actually mourning because they know
they voted for Chamisa and they were shocked by the result,” he said.
MDC-T provincial chairperson Betty Thwala said her party was also
shocked by the results considering the amount of work they put doing
door to door campaigns.
The atmosphere may have remained calm but people are concerned about
their future which they say does not look good.