Youths hopes dampened by Mnangagwa victory

Bonani Muleya

VICTORIA FALLS-YOUTHS and businesses in Matabeleland North share the same feelings

about the outcome of the presidential election which they have likened

to a death sentence to them as it dampens any hope for the future.



A majority of youths some of them unemployed graduates, pinned hopes

on a new Zimbabwe under an opposition government.



But alas, Zanu-PF won the elections with the incumbent President

Emmerson Mnangagwa getting more votes than MDC Alliance’s Nelson

Chamisa in the first poll since the ouster of long serving leader

Robert Mugabe November last year.



Mnangagwa got 2 460 463 votes against the youthful leader’s 2 147 436,

winning by 50,8 percent over Chamisa’s 44,3.

Chamisa polled a total of 137 611 against Mnangagwa's 111 452 votes in

Matabeleland North province. The MDC Alliance won with wider margins

in Binga North and South as well as Hwange Central, East and West

constituencies. The party's supporters were convinced that they had

majority vote after a clean sweep in Victoria Falls council and

dominating the Hwange Rural, Hwange Local Board and Binga rural

councils. Mnangagwa picked considerable votes in Bubi, Lupane,

Tsholotsho, Nkayi and Umguza where the party won the parliamentary

polls.



The atmosphere doesn’t present a celebratory mood in Binga, Hwange and

Victoria Falls despite MDC Alliance having a clean sweep in

Parliamentary and local authority elections.



Youths who spoke to RadioVOP said they are the biggest losers in the

just ended plebiscite.



“We never expected such a result and we are shocked as youths to say

the least. We expected change which is why if you check you find there

was a huge number of youths who voted, we wanted jobs but we are

disappointed because we have to face another bleak period which eats

into our future,” said a youth Royal Ndlovu.



Business people, especially those in tourism fear that the outlook

period could be bleak for business.



They fear that the violence that rocked Harare two days ago when some

opposition supporters took to the streets resulting in the army using

live bullets that left six dead, could affect tourism as the source

international market might blacklist Zimbabwe as unsafe.



“Our hope now lies with the international bodies such as the

Commonwealth to endorse the country as peaceful. To the international

community it was either Mnangagwa legitimising himself through free

and peaceful polls or for Chamisa winning out-rightly.



“I think we had performed well in terms of international standards

until that violence and accusations of vote rigging which might affect

tourism,” said a tour operator.



Political parties and some analysts also had mixed feelings.



One youth said the outcome should be a lesson to the opposition

parties that they should unite.



“Chamisa’s biggest undoing is that he concentrated on urban voters

where he did most of his rallies. He should penetrate the rural areas

where Zanu-PF extended some promises for jobs which we however know

will never come. We are saddened by rural people who voted for Zanu-PF

because they don’t feel the economic pinch as they don’t pay rates. In

town we are not employed yet and they live free lives,” said a youth.



Civic activist Trymore Ndolo said Mnangagwa won because of a more

appealing approach to the electorate.



He urged people to give Mnangagwa a chance saying Zimbabweans should

just bury their differences, accept the result and work together.



“Going forward I think we should work together for the good of the

country. Mnangagwa is trying to endear himself with people which is

why he appealed to rural communities, businesses and even the

international world hence we are not surprised with the results.



“The results may be shocking yes but I think Mnangagwa worked hard.

Chamisa should have engaged other political parties and imagine if the

0.9 percent polled by Thokozani Khupe had gone to him,” he said.



Ndolo said Chamisa will only disgrace himself if he contests the

outcome because “he has no basis.”



MDC Alliance’s Prince Dubeko Sibanda who won the Binga North seat,

said the mood was gloomy in his area. “Blood pressure is high in

almost everyone because their future has been stolen. Our win as MPs

doesn’t help as long as Zanu-PF remains in power hence there is

nothing to celebrate. People are actually mourning because they know

they voted for Chamisa and they were shocked by the result,” he said.



MDC-T provincial chairperson Betty Thwala said her party was also

shocked by the results considering the amount of work they put doing

door to door campaigns.



The atmosphere may have remained calm but people are concerned about

their future which they say does not look good.