Zanu PF on a paradigm shift says Manicaland leadership

By Kenneth Matimaire

MUTARE - Zanu PF Manicaland provincial party chairperson Mike Madiro said the ruling party will break away from its past after the July polls.

Madiro said unlike in the past, where the party was preoccupied with succession issues, Zanu PF will be focusing on reviving the economy and creating employment having been given a fresh mandate by the majority of Zimbabweans.

"There is need of a complete paradigm shift from the traditional relaxed approach to issues. Politics must to take a backseat and we need to focus on turning around the economic environment. We want to deal with bread and butter issues.

"President already indicated that Zimbabwe should be a middle class earning economy. This means that jobs are going to be created in a very short time and we need to push that agenda to created employment. So it is economy now that we need to work on now which we need to actively work on now. So that the basic needs of the people are realised," he said.

Madiro also extended his gratitude to the majority of Zimbabweans for "reconfirmation that Zanu PF is a people's party."

The Nelson Chamisa led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) Manicaland provincial spokesperson Trevor Saruwaka was not picking his calls.

However, opposition supporters who spoke to Radio VOP urged the ruling party to unite the nation as they had already moved on.

"We are already looking past the election my brother. We can't spent time dwelling on that. We concede the defeat though we were very hopeful. Our concern now is the future. How Zanu PF is going to move forward from now and I urge (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa to be a unifier. he should continue to allow the country to be divided along political lines," said Justice Zondai.

Another opposition supporter, Rueben Karumahoko said his focus is now on the next Cabinet.

"Yes, I'm at pains but that is not going to get me anywhere. I need to face reality. My biggest worry is the Cabinet, who is going to be appointed? We need a blended Cabinet to unite us as a people and move together as one," said Karumahoko.

Several other local shared similar sentiments the presidential results indicated that both candidates have almost equal support, hence the need of a multi-party composed Cabinet.

Most interestingly, there were celebrations across Mutare, despite the Zanu PF victory yet the city exploded in celebrations when the former President Robert Mugabe was removed from power.