Fear,uncertainty and high spirits grip ruling party stronghold Mash Central

By Daniel Makamba

BINDURA-Zimbabwe is currently at political crossroads as mixed reactions abound among different groups with the majority in a dilemma for an exact way forward, however above everything the majority have called for an end to the election mode so that business gets back to normal.

In interviews that were conducted by RadioVop on the sidelines of the Presidential results and possible way forward the majority expressed their need for an end to political unrest but at the same time calling for the government to priorities economy issues which is the main factor behind all the ongoing chaos.

Chiweshe youth, Darlington Jongwe said there is high fear gripping people in rural areas, “following the recent shooting in Harare, many people here are worried and fearing for the return of the 2008 run-off, the fear is further worsened because of their lack of access to current affairs as they depend on rumours and gossip on the political scenario,” said Jongwe.

In Guruve, villagers have also called for the Zimbabweans to embrace what has come out of elections so that the nation moves on, “we are about to get in the farming season which is the main backbone of this country’s economy, thus I advise that we stop this whole political bickering which is likely to disturb the onset of farming activities since the country and the province will be unstable,” said a farmer Mr Tinashe Takawira.

For the rest of the business people, this unpredictability of events is likely to have negative impacts on their operations since money selling is skyrocketing in rates percentage, “we are not prepared to purchase more stocks as it is now but we are also saddened with the news that the United States Dollar percentage has all of sudden skyrocketed and we are unsure about our state of business if things remain as there are,” said mobile phone repairer Mr Marlvin Matambo.

Among the most pitied majority are the women who have been shaken by the recent death of protestors in a shoot-out by the military this week in Harare, “we are ceaselessly praying that God intervenes to avoid more bloodshed on the streets, it is sad when the nation is plunged into mourning simply because leaders of political parties are adamant to reconcile with each other, we are very much afraid of what may come after,” said Mama Chigwida of Mutorashanga.

However, in many places of the province, supporters aligned to the revolutionary party Zanu Pf are in high spirits following the announcement of Emmerson Mnangagwa as winner, “it simply shows that Zanu is the party of the people, we also boast as Mashonaland Central for being one of the people who resoundingly voted for Mnangangwa,” said a Zanu Pf supporter who spoke on anonymity.

Though the majority of the people have not joined local celebrations for fear of instigating violence from their MDC counterparts whom they allege to have a tense attitude they have however vowed to go for ED inauguration whom they believe to be the bona fide president.

“Right now we are watching the direction of the wind but we will not miss ED inauguration since we identify ourselves with his winning, victory was guaranteed,” said an interviewed source who refused to disclose his identity.

One political analyst had this to say in a nutshell, “ it is difficult for one to believe that ED won free and fair especially given the reputation of the party in vote rigging during the past elections it’s difficult to buy this election outcome, nevertheless this election has also shown how much Zanu is loved in rural areas especially Mash Central which has proved its holy matrimony with Zanu Pf, which is an undeniable fact,” said one political analyst who also spoke on condition of anonymity before saying that, “ the situation is still trick for us to freely speak to the press”.

Mashonaland Central province retained all the eighteen (18) seats for House of Assembly to Zanu Pf in the recent 2018 harmonized elections.