Bulawayo in shattered dreams after poll result

By Dumisani Nyoni

BULAWAYO—The atmosphere in Bulawayo on Friday was gloomy and sombre after ZANU-PF leader, Emmerson Mnangagwa had emerged a winner for the 2018 presidential elections, beating his rival Nelson Chamisa by a narrow margin.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Mnangagwa won by 50.08% against Chamisa who bagged in 44,3%.

However, MDC Alliance leader, Chamisa, has since rejected the election results, describing them as ‘fake’.

RadioVOP on Friday witnessed gloomy atmosphere in Bulawayo with residents showing signs of hopelessness and shuttered dreams.

They told RadioVOP in separate interviews that their future and joy had been stolen. They even accused ZEC of rigging the elections in favour of ZANU-PF leader, Mnangagwa.

“As a young person, I thought maybe this would be my year, a year of hope and prosperity under the new government led by Chamisa but alas, it never happened. It’s like I’m dreaming or something,” Nhlanhla Gwebu, a degree holder told RadioVOP.

“As you can see, I’m not employed but I graduated at the university three years ago and I’m beginning to lose hope,” he said.

Another young person, Sharon Ncube said it was hard to believe that ZANU-PF had won the elections again.

“This means we will suffer for the next five years. This is very sad especially for us young people. We continue watching ZANU-PF ruining our future,” she said.

Residents said ZANU-PF party, in conjunction with ZEC, rigged the elections because no sane person could vote for them into power after they had failed to turn around the country’s economic fortunes for the past 38 years.

“This is simple, we were robbed. ZANU-PF party and ZEC know this very well and God will judge them,” Mqondisi Tshuma, a father of three said.

In Bulawayo, Chamisa got 144 107 against Mnangagwa’s 60 168 while in Matabeleland North he got 137 611 while his rival received 111 452.

Bulawayo people have consistently voted for the MDC party since its formation in 1999.