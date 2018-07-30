Zim authorities charge 21 people with public violence over ZEC protest
Staff Writer
HARARE-ZIMBABWEAN authorities on Thursday 02 August 2018 charged 21 people
with committing public violence following protests staged in Harare
after the announcement of results for the harmonised elections held on
Monday 30 July 2018.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers raided the offices of the
opposition MDC Alliance party and arrested 21 people after obtaining a
search warrant authorising them to search for grenades, stones,
unlicensed firearms, ammunition, computers, computer accessories and
some subversive material allegedly possessed by opposition MDC
Alliance leaders namely Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti, Happymore
Chidziva, Denford Ngadziore, Stewart Mukoyi, pro-democracy campaigner
Makomborero Haruzivishe and National Patriotic Front members Shadreck
Mashayamombe and Jim Kunaka.
ZRP charged the 21 people, who are represented by Gift Mtisi and
Denford Halimani of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights with committing
public violence as defined in section 36 of the Criminal Law
(Codification and Reform) Act. The law enforcement agents claimed that
they were involved in alleged acts of public violence on Wednesday 01
August 2018 when protests erupted with civilians protesting against
the outcome of the 2018 harmonised elections.
The 21 people are set to appear at Harare Magistrates Court on
Saturday 04 August 2018.
Meanwhile, Mtisi and Halimani were on Friday 03 August 2018 pressing
the ZRP to release Agatha Mubaiwa, who was arrested together with 20
others to allow her to be hospitalised as she is suffering from
possible malaria.