Zim authorities charge 21 people with public violence over ZEC protest

Staff Writer

HARARE-ZIMBABWEAN authorities on Thursday 02 August 2018 charged 21 people

with committing public violence following protests staged in Harare

after the announcement of results for the harmonised elections held on

Monday 30 July 2018.



Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers raided the offices of the

opposition MDC Alliance party and arrested 21 people after obtaining a

search warrant authorising them to search for grenades, stones,

unlicensed firearms, ammunition, computers, computer accessories and

some subversive material allegedly possessed by opposition MDC

Alliance leaders namely Nelson Chamisa, Tendai Biti, Happymore

Chidziva, Denford Ngadziore, Stewart Mukoyi, pro-democracy campaigner

Makomborero Haruzivishe and National Patriotic Front members Shadreck

Mashayamombe and Jim Kunaka.



ZRP charged the 21 people, who are represented by Gift Mtisi and

Denford Halimani of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights with committing

public violence as defined in section 36 of the Criminal Law

(Codification and Reform) Act. The law enforcement agents claimed that

they were involved in alleged acts of public violence on Wednesday 01

August 2018 when protests erupted with civilians protesting against

the outcome of the 2018 harmonised elections.



The 21 people are set to appear at Harare Magistrates Court on

Saturday 04 August 2018.



Meanwhile, Mtisi and Halimani were on Friday 03 August 2018 pressing

the ZRP to release Agatha Mubaiwa, who was arrested together with 20

others to allow her to be hospitalised as she is suffering from

possible malaria.