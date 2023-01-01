Khupe to Begin 2023 Election Preparation This September

By Amos Maseko

MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe is set to begin preparations for the 2023 elections this September as the breakaway group looks for answers on what led to its disastrous campaign in the July 30 harmonised elections.

The smaller of the two MDC factions, judging by the outcome of the just ended elections, failed to secure a single seat among the 210 contestable seats in the national process.

Khupe, the party’s presidential candidate, also came out with an insignificant 0,1 percent of the national vote as reality struck within the opposition that more needed to be done for it to start making any significant inroads in national politics.

Party spokesperson Linda Masarira (pictured) told RadioVOP weekend they lost the election after they had naively perceived campaigns for national elections as a seasonal occupation as opposed to a continuous process of soliciting for votes.

“We are going back to the drawing board and we are going to do better in 2023,” Masarira said.

“We have discovered that the opposition does not strategise on time and we are starting our 2023 campaign 1st September this year…this thing of waiting and campaigning when its election time does not work.

“We have learnt from what the ruling party does. It starts its campaigns on time. But as opposition, we have tended to relax over the years and only start campaigning during the final year.

“We have changed our stance. We are going to hit the ground running from the 1st of September, grow the party and ensure that by the time we get to 2023, people have sufficient civic awareness, people just don’t vote for a political party but have to vote for candidates who can actually deliver what they want.”

In the 2018 elections, Zanu PF maintained its stranglehold on national politics when it amassed a haul of 145 parliamentary seats during the poll while its presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa polled 50,8 percent of the national vote to earn passage to state house.

The country’s most dominant party since independence has always put up a spirited and systematic show during national elections, starting with keeping its structures intact all the time and clarity on its ideological learnings.

Although this has strongly been challenged as illegal by opponents, Zanu PF has reduced traditional leaders into party functionaries, something that has seen chiefs council president Fortune Charumbira making continued pledges to rally support behind the ruling party.

Khupe and her group have a mountain to climb in order to replicate the strategy, if need be, as they do not have state resources at their disposal to entice significant following.

The party has ruled out chances of rejoining its former allies in the other party led by Nelson Chamisa.