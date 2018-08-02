More arrests as Zim authorities intensify crackdownon opposition
HARARE-ZIMBABWEAN authorities have intensified their crackdown on opposition
political party supporters after arresting more people following
protests staged in Harare after the announcement of results for the
harmonised elections held last month.
Over the weekend, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers arrested
three people namely Simbarashe Zvobgo, Trymore Mubaiwa and Searchmore
Mutegude bringing the total number of people arrested since last week
to 27.
25 people had initially been arrested on Thursday 02 August 2018 and
charged with committing public violence as defined in section 36 of
the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and these include David
Zvavamwe Shambare, Shadreck Mashayamombe, Tapiwa Joni, Ngonidzashe
Makazhu, Michael Mheta, Simbarashe Mujeye, Judith Chacha, Lilian
Mahosi, Anna Chezhira, Angeline Mukoki, Agatha Mubaiwa, Chancellor
Nyamande, Livenice Kachana, Tichaona Daniel, Farai Nyamhunga, Mercy
Mataramvura, Munyaradzi Chibanda, Samson Nerwande, Raymond Machakaire,
Tapiwa Naume Khamu, Tendai Torerwa, Christopher Nikisi, Tonderai
Chakona and Justin Mugashu.
Zvobgo, Mubaiwa and Mutegude appeared in court on Monday 06 August
2018 together with 24 others, where their lawyers applied for their
release from custody on bail, which the National Prosecution Authority
represented by Michael Reza opposed.
In their bail application, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyers
namely Gift Mtisi, Kossam Ncube, Lizwe Jamela and Denford Halimani and
James Makiyi of Makiyi and Partners Legal Practitioners, who are
representing the 27 people, denied that their clients committed the
alleged offence.
The human rights lawyers told Harare Magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini that
most of their clients were arrested at Morgan Tsvangirai House, where
they had gone to surrender some election return materials and where
they were waiting to receive their transport and food allowances after
serving as election agents for the MDC Alliance party in Uzumba
Maramba-Pfungwe constituency in Mashonaland East province during the
just ended harmonised elections.
The ZLHR lawyers stated that their clients, who also include some MDC
Alliance party employees, had sought refuge and locked themselves
inside Morgan Tsvangirai House, from where they were arrested by ZRP
officers, after some members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces began
firing gunshots outside the opposition party’s headquarters.