More arrests as Zim authorities intensify crackdownon opposition

HARARE-ZIMBABWEAN authorities have intensified their crackdown on opposition

political party supporters after arresting more people following

protests staged in Harare after the announcement of results for the

harmonised elections held last month.



Over the weekend, Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers arrested

three people namely Simbarashe Zvobgo, Trymore Mubaiwa and Searchmore

Mutegude bringing the total number of people arrested since last week

to 27.



25 people had initially been arrested on Thursday 02 August 2018 and

charged with committing public violence as defined in section 36 of

the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and these include David

Zvavamwe Shambare, Shadreck Mashayamombe, Tapiwa Joni, Ngonidzashe

Makazhu, Michael Mheta, Simbarashe Mujeye, Judith Chacha, Lilian

Mahosi, Anna Chezhira, Angeline Mukoki, Agatha Mubaiwa, Chancellor

Nyamande, Livenice Kachana, Tichaona Daniel, Farai Nyamhunga, Mercy

Mataramvura, Munyaradzi Chibanda, Samson Nerwande, Raymond Machakaire,

Tapiwa Naume Khamu, Tendai Torerwa, Christopher Nikisi, Tonderai

Chakona and Justin Mugashu.



Zvobgo, Mubaiwa and Mutegude appeared in court on Monday 06 August

2018 together with 24 others, where their lawyers applied for their

release from custody on bail, which the National Prosecution Authority

represented by Michael Reza opposed.



In their bail application, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights lawyers

namely Gift Mtisi, Kossam Ncube, Lizwe Jamela and Denford Halimani and

James Makiyi of Makiyi and Partners Legal Practitioners, who are

representing the 27 people, denied that their clients committed the

alleged offence.



The human rights lawyers told Harare Magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini that

most of their clients were arrested at Morgan Tsvangirai House, where

they had gone to surrender some election return materials and where

they were waiting to receive their transport and food allowances after

serving as election agents for the MDC Alliance party in Uzumba

Maramba-Pfungwe constituency in Mashonaland East province during the

just ended harmonised elections.



The ZLHR lawyers stated that their clients, who also include some MDC

Alliance party employees, had sought refuge and locked themselves

inside Morgan Tsvangirai House, from where they were arrested by ZRP

officers, after some members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces began

firing gunshots outside the opposition party’s headquarters.