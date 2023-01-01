Celebrate ED victory- Masvingo Zanu PF leadership orders docile supporters

By Upenyu Chaota

MASVINGO—Since the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) declared Zanu PF’s presidential candidate Emmerson Mnangagwa as the President elect, there has been a deafening silence from the supporters who are said to have been ordered to go around town celebrating.

Zanu PF supporters only moved around the provincial capital’s Central Business District (CBD) at around sunset Friday with a handful of party vehicles drawn from the province’s districts.

Sources within the provincial structures said a directive came from above ordering people to celebrate the victory of the leader and not act as if nothing had happened.

“There were no celebrations after the announcement of the presidential result and we were ordered to call all party vehicles to come from their respective districts to do a drive in town celebrating.

“We could not get all the cars and very few people were available but we managed to put up quite a show,” the source revealed.

However, provincial chairperson Ezra Chadzamira refuted the claims saying they celebrated without being forced.

“I don’t know how people want us to celebrate. We celebrated our victory and we were not forced to do it. We cannot stay in the streets so that people can actually see we are celebrating.

“Major celebrations will be done soon and all critics will be silenced,” said Chadzamira.

As the Zanu PF convoy was driving around town, many people kept going about their businesses ignoring the noise being made by seemingly drunk youths.

Youths who spoke to RadioVOP said there is nothing worth celebrating since their problems will never be addressed by the old guards.

“We are the generation which will suffer more. Zanu PF have been tried and tested in failure. We believed in Mnangagwa when he took over from Mugabe but he proved to be of the same old order.

“We will grow old in poverty but we have gone to university and studied. I hope Zanu PF will have mercy on the people and just admit their failure,” said one dejected youth.

One woman who runs a furniture shop hopes that the elections will see a leader with ideas on how to turn around the economy.

“We cannot have a thriving economy if we do not have money in our banks. If Zanu PF is to lead, we hope they will do better in their second chance 100 days. We need money for our businesses to stay afloat,” she said.

Political analyst Dr Takavafira Zhou said there is nothing worth celebrating on the side of Zanu PF.

“Everyone knows the people are suffering and Zanu PF cannot turn around our economic fortunes. They cannot even celebrate and when they do they buy youths beer to boost morale.

“Zanu PF and ZEC have stolen the future of the people of Zimbabwe,” said Dr Zhou.

Another analyst and Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) lecturer Davidson Mabweazara Mugodzwa said President Mnangagwa proved that he is incapable when he took over in November last year.

“ZEC cannot be trusted. They chose to be a player instead of being a referee. This is why the result is being challenged. Zanu PF supporters are not even celebrating because they know the result is not genuine,” said Mugodzwa.

MDC Alliance provincial chairperson James Gumbi said they will not watch as their victory gets stolen.

“People voted for president Chamisa and ZEC decided to steal the people’s victory. We will be the ones making a lot of noise in the streets once we get a signal from our president. We cannot watch as our future gets ruined,” said Gumbi.

MDC Alliance established dominance in Masvingo Urban as it walloped Zanu PF in both parliamentary and local government elections.