Selection of Byo mayor divides citizens

By Dumisani Nyoni

BULAWAYO--A storm over the selection of the Bulawayo’s new mayor has risen in the city, with some local activists saying the candidates were not well-versed in Ndebele culture.

According to reports, the newly-elected opposition MDC Alliance-led council had picked Earnest Rafamoyo and Tinashe Kambarami as mayor and deputy, respectively.

The two are Shona-speaking.

However, local activists on Tuesday took their anger on social media, especially Facebook, saying the city’s mayor should be well-versed with Ndebele culture.

“On the mayor for Bulawayo could you kindly respect us! We don’t want any nonsense,” one of the Bulawayo’s activists, Sindiso Mazibisa wrote on his Facebook timeline.

Commenting on Mazibisa’s post, Brighton Siziba said it was high time for the people of Bulawayo to stand for their culture and defend it.

But other activists blamed residents for voting for Shona-speaking people during the July 30 harmonised elections.

“You contradict yourself too much brother. You urged people to vote for Alliance candidates and people did that. You knew primary elections were flawed and money was used to impose those candidates who are now your councillors and you embraced that. Blame yourself as well because when some of us raised that issue you all shot it down. Now live with it,” radio personality Ezra Tshisa Sibanda responded to Mazibisa.

“You know how close we are but you disappointed me when you took sides and jumped on the bandwagon of attacking Khupe (Thokozani) yet you were not in that MDC T party. We should never as a people of the region allow ourselves to be used to ridicule our own people for nothing. These people divided us to penetrate and take over the region and they are winning,” he said.

Another activist, Michael Ndiweni who is also Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association executive director, said people must stop making noise about the mayoral and deputy mayor candidates.

“You voted for them in the first place. Why are doing as if you we drunk and sobering up now? Leave us alone,” he said.

The MDC Alliance won all the 29 wards in Bulawayo in the just ended harmonised elections.