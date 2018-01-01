Khupe happy at position 3 as she confirms poll rigging

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

HARARE-One of the 2018 presidential candidates inthe just ended controversial elections Dr Thokozani Khupe has registered her gratitude for assuming the third position in the just ended presidential election and also acknowledged that there was rigging in favour of the ruling party.

Speaking at a press briefing in Harare on Tuesday,Khupe the MDC-T leader dramatically overtaken by Nelson Chamisa after Morgan Tsvangirai’s death in February said against a background of a patriarchal society she fared much better than her male counterparts in the presidential polls race.

“This election delighted me in the sense that while many people criticised me saying the patriarchal nature of society would not give me a chance I managed to garner more votes than 17 male counterparts,” beamed Khupe.

Khupe amassed a paltry 45,573 votes making her assume the third position in the presidential vote.

Dr Khupe also blasted the electoral body ZEC for its blatant rigging citing an example of one of her losing councillor who got zero votes at a polling station where he voted together with his family.

“Rigging was there,how can ZEC explain a case in Bubi Ward 19 where one of our aspiring councillors got nil votes at a polling station where he cast his vote together with other family members,” highlighted Khupe.

She also went on to give another example of a polling station where her daughter voted but she also got zero votes.

The opposition leader said most of the rigging was orchestrated by the absence of polling agents of most opposition parties in many polling stations.

“We once as a party requested resources for polling agents which we failed to get leaving us only managing to deploy a few,thus remaining vulnerable. .

“Polling agents are monitors and ensure security of the vote to guarantee credibility,” reiterated the former MDC-T vice president

However despite the ZEC rigging storm, the MDC-T leader said for Dr Thokozani Khupe the time was now for the country to rebuild and move forward.

“I think this time the president elect Mnangagwa has a duty to unite the country so that we can move forward.

“I would wish him to call upon all losing presidential candidates and chart the way forward but you should note that I am not suggesting a GNU,” she added.

Khupe could not be drawn to comment on whether the move by her arch-rival Chamisa to challenge the poll results was prudent.

In an interview with Sky News, President Emmerson Mnangagwa shut out the idea of an inclusive government and the opposition MDC Alliance national chairman Morgen Komichi was reported in the Standard to have shot down any overtures for another GNU.