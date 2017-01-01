WhatsApp Installation Provides Lifeline to Unemployed Youths

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

HARARE- ‘Enterprising’ unemployed youths in Zimbabwe are living off installing WhatsApp on people’s mobile phones for a fee.

AtHarare’s busy streets and bus termini hordes of young people with placards inscribed ‘WhatsApp Settings or Installation’ and shouting to lure customers .

Takunda Musora , a university graduate , who sells second hand smart-phones at Copacabana bus terminus said he has been in this business for close to 3 years after failing to get formal employment .

“I have been installing ‘WhatsApp’ on people’s phones since the time I graduated from university and couldn’t get formal employment,” said Musora who holds an Engineering degree.

According to Musora, after realising that apart from purchasing smart-phones most customers would get challenges in installing WhatsApp which most people want to use for ease of communication, he then found an extra services in installing the application for a nominal fee ranging from a dollar to $3 depending on the type of the smart-phone.

“Most people after buying a smart-phone they would come a day or so after saying they needed the WhatsApp application so I then decided to install for them for a fee which range from a dollar to 3 dollars but it depends on how sophisticated one’s phone is because some use Android or Windows Microsoft software,” he added.

In First Street, there are also a number of smart-phone vendors who also confirmed that they are providing for their families from what they term ‘technophobia’ (lack of technology expertise).

“What I have found is that most of our clients are people who are elderly and those from rural areas who don’t know that the application can be downloaded for free using the internet so we are cashing in on their lack of knowledge,” revealed one female vendor who requested anonymity.

But Silas Chisango said while the elderly and the rural folk especially tobacco farmers constitutes most of their customers, there is also a considerable number of young urban folk who also come to update their WhatsApp applications.

“We do not only make money from the older generation and people from rural areas but a number of young people still don’t know how to update their WhatsApp application,” cited Chisango.

At most shopping centres in high density areas internet cafes have also incorporated WhatsApp installation and settings as an additional service .

‘Trinity internet cafe’ at Zimunhu Shopping Centre in Epworth is a hive of activity during the weekends with young people with smart-phones coming to install and update WhatsApp.

“Most weekends we have a busy day as most young people would want to keep abreast with soccer and entertainment news so they will be in need of WhatsApp while others would seek to update the application,” confirmed Takudzwa Saidi who operates the cafe.

To validate that WhatsApp is the most popular social media platform, the country’s telecommunications regulator, POTRAZ, in its 2017 report said WhatsApp accounts for 44 percent of all the mobile internet traffic in Zimbabwe while Facebook accounts for 1,8 percent.