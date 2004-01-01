Zanu PF Losing Bigwigs' Political Lives Now In ED’s hands

By Amos Maseko

ZANU PF top politicians Patrick Chinamasa, Chris Mutsvangwa and July Moyo’s defeats in the July 30 elections have placed President-elect Emmerson Mnangagwa in an unenviable position of having to find ways on how to accommodate them in his next cabinet.

Chinamasa, the country’s outgoing finance minister, lost his Makoni Central seat to David Tekeshe of the MDC Alliance.

Moyo, who is Local Government Minister, also lost to Lloyd Mukapiko of MDC Alliance in Redcliff constituency while Mutsvangwa was trounced by independent candidate Temba Mliswa in his bid to recover his Norton seat.

Under Zimbabwean laws, a sitting president can only pick members of his cabinet from among elected members of parliament. However, the law affords the president some room to pick five non-MPs into his cabinet.

Moyo was in November last year drafted into the outgoing cabinet as a non-constituency member of parliament while Mutsvangwa’s appointment as information minister was abruptly reversed when concerns were raised over the president’s decision to go beyond the limit afforded by the laws to exercise the prerogative.

Mnangagwa has a soft spot for Moyo and Mutsvangwa as the two politicians have in the past, put their political lives on the line to fight for him during Mugabe’s era.

Moyo was among seven Zanu PF provincial chairs who were summarily suspended by Mugabe in 2004 when they were half way into a boardroom coup plot which was intended to stop Joice Mujuru’s appointment to vice president in place of Mnangagwa, then a cabinet minister.

The president-elect’s top ally was soon to sink into political oblivion for over a decade, up until his fortunes made a turn for the better when Mnangagwa was installed as president following a coup that ousted Mugabe last year.

Similarly, Mutsvangwa was expelled as war veterans minister by Mugabe 2016 when he had allegedly planted mutinous behaviour among the country’s liberation war heroes through open calls for Mugabe to surrender his job to Mnangagwa.

Mutsvangwa also lost his seat as Norton legislator.

The seat was grabbed by Mliswa, an independent, in a subsequent by-election which had been called to replace the former Zimbabwean ambassador to China.

Mutsvangwa had also lost the Zanu PF primaries but his challenger was pressured to surrender the position to the former diplomat.

Chinamasa, on his part, is also a known Mnangagwa ally who almost lost his job last year after he was cited among party politicians who clandestinely supported the latter’s takeover.