Poll Fraud: Opposition Parties Leave MDC To Fight It Alone

By Amos Maseko

ZIMBABWE’S broader opposition has abandoned the struggle for free and fair elections in Zimbabwe on the MDC Alliance with some openly endorsing the just ended July 30 elections.

The MDC Alliance claims systematic vote fraud by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission on Zanu PF’s behalf and was set to file a petition to challenge the outcome of the recent elections within the courts.

The electoral management body insists its hands were clean, leaving the onus to prove vote rigging allegations in the hands of MDC which has led what looks like a lone push for a flawless election in the country.

There are nearly 130 political parties in the country while only 55 of them and 23 presidential candidates that contested the just ended poll.

However, the MDC Alliance remains the only party among the rest to show keen interest in the .delivery of free and fair elections, even more, the reversal of the Just ended polls.

While a few others have given the just ended poll a clean bill of health, the majority have remained silent.

During the multi-party liaison meetings that were called by ZEC political party representatives were often heard voicing their disapproval over the way ZEC was conducting the poll but they never went as far as what the MDC has done.

MDC founding legislator Job Sikhala this week implored fellow opposition parties to join the MDC fight for clean elections.

Writinhg on his Facebook page this week, Sikhala said vote fraud allegedly by ZEC was no longer an MDC Alliance issue.

“It has gone beyond parochial party interest,” he said.

“It is now an issue of assault against the will of the people of Zimbabwe and every democratic institution.”

“Elections were not rigged against President Nelson Chamisa but against the overwhelming Zimbabweans who voted for change and a dream nation.”

Sikhala called on fellow opposition parties to support the MDC Alliance’s cause.

Speaking sometime this year, ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa said as any as 80 political parties that were purportedly fighting for the end of Zanu PF rule in Zimbabwe were infact on the government’s payroll.

At her press briefing in Harare on Tuesday, MDC-T president Thokozani Khupe said the July 30 election allowed citizens to cast their ballots freely.

She came close to levelling claims of rigging by Zanu PF when she queried why she failed to get a single vote in some polling stations even though she had people she trusted would cast their votes in her favour in some given polling stations.

MDC Alliance garnered 63 seats out of a 210 contestable seats in the lower house compared to other parties tat failed to get even a single seat.