Mixed Reactions Over MDC Alliance’s Procrastination on Poll Challenge

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

HARARE-There are mixed feelings growing among citizens of Zimbabwe on the poll challenge delay by the opposition leader Nelson Chamisa ’s lawyers.

Contrary to earlier reports published in one of the local daily newspapers that the MDC Alliance presidential candidate filled his constitutional court challenge on last week’s presidential vote outcome, Advocate Thabani Mpofu who is leading a team of lawyers representing the youthful leader said they have not yet filled the application since they are still within the 7 day period.

An electoral challenge can only be done within 7 days after the announcement of the results and this means that the MDC Alliance is running out of time.

Charles Chitongo, a street airtime vendor, said the delay by the opposition party to file the election results challenge has made him to believe that the election was not rigged .

“When Chamisa raised a red flag on the presidential winner declaration by ZEC, we all had confidence that the opposition party had been robbed especially when he assured the nation that they had overwhelming evidence but the dilly dallying by his lawyers is a sign that the party could have lost fairly,” said a dejected Chitongo.

A student at Harare Polytechnic also weighed in arguing that the MDC Alliance should not have taken the legal route as it is a sheer waste of time given the past electoral challenges outcome.

“I don’t think the idea of challenging the election outcome legally was the best option given the number of electoral cases that have saddle our courts in previous polls which were never ruled in favour of the opposition,” argued Tapiwanashe Dumba.

A Harare legal practitioner Wonder Nyika submitted that there is still time for the constitutional court challenge since the 7 days have not yet lapsed and that the process needs thorough evidence.

“We are still within the stipulated time for an electoral challenge to be heard and people should understand that there is the need for meticulous submissions to enable the case to sail through at the highest court of the land,” proffered Nyika.

According to Yvonne Mareya, a Zanu PF supporter in Harare South , the move by the MDC Alliance is just a way to frustrate the inauguration of president elect Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“Chamisa knows that he lost this election but wants to make sure that there is a delay to the inauguration of our president since you are aware that the inauguration process cannot proceed if there is contestation at the courts,” she said.

The MDC Alliance leader has been adamant that he won this election and Tuesday took to Twitter saying he has done gathering evidence showing that he won ‘emphatically’.

Before the elections Advocate Mpofu,on behalf of the main opposition MDC Alliance said the party would not accept anything less than a Chamisa presidential victory.

