Zanu PF completely shut out of Mutare urban

By Kenneth Matimaire

MUTARE - Zanu PF failed to clinch a single ward in Mutare urban local government polls as they went in favour of the MDC Alliance while one was secured by an independent candidate.

There are a total of 19 wards which seats in the Mutare City Council chambers.

MDC won 18 while Calvin Matisiya - an independent candidate won Ward 19, Fern Valley.

During the previous election, Zanu PF had six wards and had vouched to wrestle all the urban councils positions from their political arch rival.

"We won resoundingly in Mutare urban council wards. We have 18 Wards and one went to an independent candidate. Zanu PF have nothing," said MDC Alliance provincial spokesperson Trevor Saruwaka.

Ward 9 councillor-elect, Crispen Dube said he was humbled by the urban council outcome.

"The urban voters have made their wishes known by voting for change in their numbers. We have 19 wards that sits in the city chambers and MDC Alliance is in full control. We now look forward working tirelessly for the city and turnaround its fortunes for the betterment of all residents despite their political affiliation," said Dube.

Ward 5 councillor-elect Simon Mapuvire said they can now implement progressive projects for the city without Zanu PF hindrances.

Most interestingly, MDC Alliance also won all the three constituencies that compose of the 19 wards, namely Dangamvura-Chikanga (Prosper Mutseyami), Mutare Central (Innocent Gonese) and Mutasa South (Regai Tsunga).

However, the MDC Alliance were floored by Zanu PF as the ruling party won 19 of the 26 seats while the entire province voted in favour of Nelson Chamisa its preferred presidential candidate.

Political analyst Edwin Zhanje said the local government, National Assembly and Presidential results for the province shows that voters were cherry picking their preferred representatives across the political divide.

"In Manicaland, you have a scenario where voters could vote for an MDC Alliance councillor, Zanu PF legislator and MDC Alliance presidential candidate. So, while we still have some who vote for political parties, there is a growing number of rational voters who cherry picking their candidates and this shows a bit of political maturity and enhances people's representation," said Zhanje.