Epworth Residents Yearn For Internet Freedoms

By Tafadzwa Muranganwa

EPWORTH-A cross-section of residents in semi-rural Epworth residents who participated at a workshop by Radio VOP on Friday revealed their desires of an unfettered internet for developmental purposes.

Speaking at the event, whose theme is "Improving Internet Access And Digital Rights Awareness in Rural Zimbabwe", Radio VOP Director John Masuku, encouraged the residents,many of whom have some citizen journalism training to fully make use of the internet for effective developmental communication.The event was sponsored by Counterpart International with assistance from USAID.

“I encourage you to fully utilise your smart phones to discuss pertinent issues rather than dwell on trivialities ,” encouraged Masuku.

Facilitator of the workshop, Media Centre Director Earnest Mudzengi spoke at length on the internet freedoms people should enjoy responsibly.

“The internet presents you with the opportunity to freely express yourselves on matters like health and even influence policies for example I belong to a WhatsApp group which has members of the parliamentary portfolio on education where we managed to have a school that was closed during Minister Dokora’s re-opened because of the discussions we held on the platform,” explained Mudzengi.

However, most of the residents say they use WhatsApp facility more than other social platforms, but fear to discuss political issues for fear of reprisals.

“If I receive a message that is politically sensitive I delete it right away,” revealed one female participant.

Sarah Njanji,a media and community activitist said internet has done a great deal in making sure that they share information that bedevils our community.

“We are using internet particularly WhatsApp to air out challenges we face in this community like for example we are located near a quarry poll now christened ‘pool of death’ because many people commit suicide by throwing themselves in it and we are urging the authorities to address this expeditiously,” said Njanji.

Richmond Jemali of Chinamano Extension, Epworth, mooted a social media campaign to market the tourist attractions found in the area .

“This area boasts of scenic areas like the Quarry Dam and the Balancing Rocks in Chiremba which if we use the internet fully we can promote people to visit the area,” added the 30-year-old Jemali .

Meanwhile, the residents bemoaned the lack of power, poor infrastructure and the high cost of data as the main inhibitions for them to actively use the internet.

“We have Internet cafes here in Epworth which charge $1 per hour and they demand hard currency when most of us now use mobile money so we end up not able to access the service,”said Phillip Zhakata.

Media Centre Director Earnest Mudzengi who facilitated the workshop challenged the residents to use WhatsApp to engage with their newly elected councillors and legislator to ensure service delivery improvement.