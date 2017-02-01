Zimbabwe A In Humiliating Series Defeat

By Don Makanyanga

Harare, February 01, 2017 – THE Zimbabwe A cricket team suffered humiliating series defeat at the hands of visiting Afghanistan following a 20 run at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Four fine individual performances for Zimbabwe A stood out above the indifferent bowling and fragile top-order batting that was responsible for home side’s third successive defeat at the hands of the rampant Afghanistan A team.

Zimbabwe A played an unchanged team in this match, despite the dismal performance of most of their leading batsmen thus far in the series.

The Afghans scored only 20 runs off the first 11 overs, but when Carl Mumba replaced Madziva the runs began to flow, and 13 runs came off his second over, 12 of them to Ahmadzai, while Waheedullah Shafaq played a quiet role.

Chatara finished his superb opening spell with figures of six overs, three maidens, eight runs for two wickets.

The team fifty came up in the 17th over, 34 of them to Ahmadzai, and the pitch was beginning to flatten out now under the warm sun.

The team hundred duly followed after 29 overs, with Khaibar Omar now at the crease.

Waller bowled his 10 overs without a break, returning the economical figures of one for 36.

The batsmen gradually went on the attack, and after 40 overs the score was 162 for three, a good launching pad for an all-out assault during the final 10.

Ahmadzai reached his century off 112 balls, and coming in as he did with the two openers out for one run between them before being bowled out for 104 by Nelson Madziva in the 45th over.

After Ahmadzai was bowled in came the inform Shafiqullah who hit the half century mark from only 17 deliveries.

The hosts displayed poor show with the ball except for the opening spell of Chatara and the consistency of Waller.