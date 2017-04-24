Boxing Administrators Appeal For Sponsorship

By Debra Ndlovu

Gweru, April 24, 2017 – BOXING administrators in the Midlands capital have appealed for government support in the sport which has become popular among unemployed youths in the province.

Midlands Boxing Association chair, Mutakiwa said at a recent independence boxing tournament in Gweru that youths in the area have shown a lot of enthusiasm to grow with the popular sport but lacked support.

Mutarikwa said he was impressed with youths who showcased their talent at the tournament.

He appealed for sponsorship to help amateur boxers turn professional.

“We are appealing to the ministry of sports and recreation and private companies for sponsorship as these amateur and professional boxers need training facilities and equipment to be excellent boxers,” he said.

Liberty Muwani, a professional boxer from Gweru, also lamented lack of sponsorship among city boxers he said were failing to raise their game due to poor resourcing.

“We are lacking sponsorship and do not have money to pay to for the gym thus it is also affecting our performance and I also want to thank Mboma for his continuous sponsorship of my boxing career,” he said.

The independence tournament which was held in Mkoba saw bouts among teenagers Panashe Chidovori of Kwekwe and Samuel Mututu from Gweru.

Chidovori won the encounter.

The other bout also saw Kwekwe’s Arnold Mpofu beat Gweru’s Tatenda Phiri while Washington Nkomo, another Kwekwe boxer also defeated Tapiwa Matukuta from Gweru.