Sports Fest Seeks To Unite Africa - Busha

Harare, May 12, 2017 – ZIMBABWE born James Makamba Busha is a man on a mission to promote a peaceful and unified Africa.

The South African based businessman has made a commitment to avail funds for the inaugural JM Busha 54 races for peace and unity in Africa.

In an interview with RadioVOP this week after launching the Zimbabwe edition of the marathon race set to be held in Zimbabwe and South Africa on May 25 and 28 respectively, Busha said it was his dream of seeing a united Africa at peace.

“JM Busha 54 Races for peace and unity in Africa is an initiative whose sole aim is to encourage individuals, leaders in government to take responsibility for peace and development in Africa. We at JM Busha believe sport is the most unifying tool,” he said.

Busha said coming up with the JM Busha Races was all part of his initiative to improve on the medal haul of Africa at the grand stage of the Olympics.

He said this citing the last held Olympics in which Africa only managed a paltry 45 medals out of a total 974 medals that were up for grabs.

“In as much as the race is a challenge to Africa to lead the way in peace and unity, we hope to transform the lives of people and unify the disintegrated voices of Africa while we also aim at developing our athletes to compete competitively at the forthcoming Olympics in Tokyo in 2020,” Busha said.

“There were 974 medals at stake in the last Olympics Africa only got 45 that is 5 percent of the medals of all medals that the athletes were competing for that is something we need to improve and we can improve by starting to develop.”

He said plans were underway that the peace and unity marathon be held in all 54 countries in Africa next year, with the first edition of the JM Busha 54 Races for Peace and Unity being held in Zimbabwe and South Africa this year.

Kenya and Swaziland are expected to grace the Zimbabwe edition.

Early this year, Busha availed a sponsorship package of more than $300 000 for the Zimbabwe edition of the race.