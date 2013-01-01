Oscar Pistorius Taken To Hospital

Oscar Pistorius was taken to the Kalafong Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday morning.

According to community newspaper Rekord East, Oscar was taken by ambulance to the casualty section after suffering from chest pains.

Singabakho Nxumalo, correctional services spokesman, confirmed to YOU on Thursday that the former Paralympic athlete was taken to hospital by officials but could not immediately confirm why he was hospitalised.

"I would not say he was was rushed there," Nxumalo said, and asked for more time to determine the details.

Oscar's brother Carl and Uncle Arnold did not know when YOU called them on Thursday afternoon.

His brother Carl sounded taken aback, saying: "Last week we had to hear that he had committed suicide, now this."

Oscar has been behind bars for the murder of his model girl, Reeva Steenkamp, since July 6 last year.

He was transferred from the Kgosi Mampuru II prison to the Atteridgeville prison, also in Pretoria in November 2016.

Logan Maistry, deputy commissioner of communications from the department of correctional services, told YOU that Oscar (30) is doing well under the circumstances and he is well on the rehabilitation program.

He confirmed Oscar could be eligible for parole within two years, but it has not yet been confirmed.

Oscar was sentenced to six years in prison after the murder of Reeva (29) when he shot her on Valentine's Day in 2013 through his bathroom door. He argued that he thought she was an intruder.

News24