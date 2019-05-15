Bafana Bafana Star Nabbed For Drunk-Driving

PRETORIA - Former Orlando Pirates ace and Bafana Bafana midfielder Andile Jali could wait a full year before appearing in court to answer to charges of drunk driving after he was reportedly arrested by the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) at the weekend.

It is reported that Jali, 28, was released on Sunday, after spending the night behind bars at the Brooklyn police station.

TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba declined to name the suspect, instead referring to him only as "a 28-year-old former Orlando Pirates player currently playing for the national soccer team".

"He was released on R1,000 bail and the court date is for 15 May 2019," said Mahamba.

He explained the reason for the long wait before the soccer player's court appearance.

"When we arrest you, firstly we breathalyse you, which gives us a reading. The reading tells us there is a possibility of alcohol in your system. Then we go and draw blood. After drawing that blood, we take it to the laboratory for evidence in court. The results may take up to a year.

"There is a possibility that the results may come earlier than that. If the results are out early, we might subpoena him so that he can appear in court and we will present that evidence in court. We need those results for us to go ahead with the court case."

The Belgium-based Jali was reportedly pulled over in his personalised "Jali 15 GP" white Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT in Hatfield, east of the Pretoria CBD. He was with a male friend.

On Sunday, Mahamba announced that the national soccer team player was one of 15 people detained in an extensive operation against drunk driving.

Mahamba said drunk driving was one of the major causes of fatal accidents on the capital city's roads.

"Any person found driving while intoxicated will be arrested. TMPD will continue to intensify these drunk-driving operations; endangering innocent lives on our roads will not be tolerated," said Mahamba.

"Motorists are encouraged rather to find alternative means of transport than to drink and drive. Well done to the officers for the outstanding arrests. No one is above the law."

African News Agency