Nakamba Eager For UEFA Champions League Participation

WARRIORS’ midfielder Marvelous Nakamba is excited by the prospect of participating in the UEFA Champions League group phase after his team Club Brugge gained automatic qualification by winning the Belgian top flight league title.

It is the dream of almost every budding footballer to one day participate in the UEFA Champions League.

While thousands never get to brace a stage as big as the UEFA Champions League, Nakamba has had his dream of competing in the group phase of the Champions League fulfilled after Club Brugge won the Belgian league recently.

With age still on his side, the Bantu Rovers product is eager to take his career to dizzy heights.

Nakamba began his footballing career in Hwange before moving to Bulawayo where he was nurtured by Bantu Rovers, a project that is the brain child of Methembe Ndlovu.

Like several players from Bantu, Nakamba moved abroad and was snapped up by Dutch side Vittesse.

Following a stint with Vittesse, Nakamba was lured to Belgium where he currently turns out for champions Club Brugge.

