Dynamos boss Kenny Mubaiwa resigns

DYNAMOS president Keni Mubaiwa has resigned from his post with immediate effect amid pressure from supporters calling for his immediate resignation, following the team’s under performance in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League campaign.

Mubaiwa revealed in his resignation letter to club board chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo dated June 7, 2018 that he had resigned because of several reasons chief among them that the board had failed to give him room to correct the poor performance at the club.

“I would like to thank you for affording me the opportunity to serve Dynamos football since 2010, first as vice–chairperson and later as president,” Mubaiwa wrote in the letter.

“We had a lot of success during the period winning four titles and other cups, and we have also managed to overcome many challenges. But at this juncture, the club is not doing well enough on and off the pitch, as a result of a number of factors. As club president, I feel I have not been given enough room of late to correct the situation, yet, most of the fans continue to blame me for all the problems. At this stage I am stepping down to give someone, who can work under the prevailing situation a chance.”

It could not be ascertained if the letter was authentic as repeated efforts to contact Mubaiwa were fruitless at the time of going to print.

Lusengo was also not picking calls.

NewsDay