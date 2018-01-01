England Thrash Panama 6-1 To Qualify For WC Knockout Stages

CAPTAIN Harry Kane scored a hat-trick as England secured qualification to the Round of 16 with a game to spare by thrashing Panama 6-1 in a 2018 Soccer World Cup Group G clash.

England got off to the perfect start when defender John Stones gave his side the lead with a powerful header from a neatly worked corner-kick.

Striker Harry Kane then doubled the lead from the penalty spot after Jesse Lingard was brought down in the area. Jesse Lingard and Raheem Sterling combined well to give England a commanding 3-0 lead with the former finishing the move off with a curling effort into the top corner.

Stones then grabbed his second goal of the game with a header from close range after an impressively rehearsed set-play routine.

Kane made it 5-0 before the break again from the penalty spot after Panama were punished for holding inside the area from a corner-kick.

The Tottenham striker then rather fortunately completed his hat-trick when a Ruben Loftus-Cheek shot deflected off him and into the back of the net.

Felipe Baloyi then wrote his name down in history when at 37-years-old he became the first player to score a goal for Panama at a World Cup.

