Brothel Client Kills 6 In Jealous Rage

Sao Paulo – A customer at a Brazilian brothel went into a jealous rage and killed six people when he was told the prostitute he wanted was with another man, authorities said on Friday.

When the man learned the woman he wanted was unavailable, he returned to his car for a revolver, opened fire and killed the prostitute, her client and four other people, the state security secretariat told AFP.

The shooting happened on Wednesday night at a roadside brothel in Jaboticabal, a city of 70 000 people in the state of Sao Paulo.

It caused panic at the brothel, where screaming prostitutes and clients ran from the house and hid in sugarcane fields nearby.

The 27-year-old shooter managed to escape on foot, but turned himself in to police on Thursday.

Brazilian media reports identified the man as a barber with no criminal record.

