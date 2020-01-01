US Airstrike 'Destroys 20 Percent' Syrian Aircraft

A United States air strike has destroyed 20 percent of Syria’s operational aircraft, in response to a suspected chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun last week.

The US fired 59 cruise missiles at Syria’s Shayrat Airbase last Thursday, following the suspected chemical attack a day before.

Defence Secretary James Mattis said Syria would be ill-advised ever again to use chemical weapons.

Syria has, however, denied a chemical attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun last week that left 89 people dead.

Mr Mattis said the measured response by the US had resulted in the damage or destruction of fuel and ammunition sites, air defence capabilities and 20 percent of Syria’s operational aircraft”.

The Syrian military admitted significant material damage but a Russian defence ministry spokesman said only six Syrian air force and a few buildings, were destroyed and that only 23 of the missiles had reached Shayrat.

Meanwhile, G7 nations are meeting in Italy to discuss policy and how to persuade Russia to abandon its Syrian ally.

BBC