Clinton Launches New Political Activist Group

Former United States presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has launched a new political activist group dedicated to advancing the vision that earned her the popular vote in last year’s election.



Announced on twitter, “Onward Together” appears to be the latest venture by the former First Lady and Secretary of State after her shock defeat to Donald Trump last November.



In a tweet, Clinton said she had been reflecting, spending time with family and taking walks in the woods since her loss last November but was now launching “Onward Together” to encourage people to get involved, organise and even run for office.



Her new website calls citizen engagement at every level central to a strong and vibrant democracy going on to praise grassroots efforts including the history making Women’s March in Washington after President Trump’s inauguration.



Clinton’s campaign slogan last year was “Stronger Together”. Their new mission statement says the challenges facing the country are real but points to what can be achieved in the future.



Republicans have criticised the new group, referring to it simply as her old campaign under a new banner.

SABC