Trump Denies Poll Campaign Collusion With Russia

United States President Donald Trump has insisted that there was no collusion between Russia and his presidential campaign and pointedly rejected allegations that he asked his fired FBI Director to drop the investigation into his former National Security Advisor.



The President was speaking alongside his Colombian counterpart after meetings at the White House.



The under fire President also reiterated an earlier tweet that he believed the appointment of a Independent Special Prosecutor to lead the FBI’s Russian Investigation was a witch-hunt that he believes will divide the country.



A defiant Trump is again denouncing the Special Prosecutor now appointed to lead the investigation into possible collusion between Moscow and the Trump election campaign.



He says, “I respect the move but the entire thing has been a witch-hunt and there is no collusion between certainly myself and my campaign but I can always speak for myself and the Russians, zero.”



“I think it divides the country, I think we have a very divided country because of that and many others things so I can tell you we want to bring this great country of ours together… and I will also say very strongly, we’ve had tremendous success, you look at our job numbers, you look at what’s going on at the border as we discussed before, you look at what will be happening you’re going to see some incredible numbers with respect to the success of General Mattis and others with the ISIS situation.”



The rambling answer went on to talk about his upcoming travel to Saudi Arabia, Israel and Italy, while lamenting the divisions he sees in the country. Reporters pressed him further.



A reporter asked, “Did you at any time urge former FBI Director James Comey in any way shape or form to close or to back down from the investigation into Michael Flynn…”



Trump answered, “NO, NO, Next question.”



He then went on to speak to the fired FBI Director’s popularity.



“Director Comey was very unpopular with most people. I actually thought once I’d made that decision and I also got a very, very strong recommendation as you know from the Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein but when I made that decision I actually thought that it would be a bipartisan decision because you look at all of the people on the Democratic side not only the Republican side, they were saying such terrible things about Director Comey.”



He called talk in some quarters about possible impeachment ridiculous while praising his administration as having done a great job.



“I think it’s totally ridiculous, everybody thinks so. We have to get back to working our country properly so that we can take care of the problems we have, we have plenty of problems, we’ve done a fantastic job, we’ve got a tremendous group of people million and million of people out there that are looking at what you had just said and said what they are doing.”



The President does weave into his answers on very specific subject matter, details about the successes in his administration which he believes is doing a fantastic job despite a barrage of criticism that this administration is in disarray.



He is likely to experience some reprieve from the Washington political press corps when he departs Friday on a nine-day five-city foreign trip that will take him to Saudi Arabia, Israel, Belgium, Italy and the Vatican.

SABC