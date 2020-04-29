Informal traders and residents team up to stop demolitions

SEVERAL informal traders and residents have filed an urgent chamber

application at the High Court seeking an order to stop local and

central government from demolishing their vending stalls and tuckshops

across the country.

In an application filed on Sunday 26 April 2020 by Dr Tarisai Mutangi

and Moses Nkomo of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, the informal

traders and residents together with some residents associations,

protested that the widespread demolition of tuckshops, vending stalls

and other property belonging to or used by small and medium

enterprises and informal traders by local and central government

personnel was unlawful and should be stopped immediately.

The informal traders, residents and residential associations

represented by Chitungwiza Residents Trust and Kushinga Epworth

Residents Association, which have some members, who are individual

owners and users of tuckshops and vending stalls, want the High Court

to interdict local authorities and central government from demolishing

any tuckshops and vending stalls.

Local and central government authorities have been demolishing

informal traders’ market stalls and tuckshops across the country after

Moyo issued Circular Minute 3 of 2020 addressed to leaders of local

authorities advising them of a recent Cabinet resolution and

instructing them to “take advantage of the national lockdown to clean

up and renovate small and medium enterprises and informal traders’

workspaces” and implored them “to make every effort to comply with the

resolution”.

In purported compliance with Moyo’s circular, local authorities and

their associations by way of random verbal announcement, supposedly

notified owners and users of tuckshops and vending stalls to pull down

their tuckshops and vending stalls or face demolition and immediately

commenced destruction of properties.

The informal traders and residents argued that Moyo’s circular is

unlawful as it was not issued in terms of any provision of the law and

that there is no law which requires local authorities to execute

Cabinet resolutions outside the provisions of the applicable laws.

The unlawful instruction, the residents and informal traders charged,

appears to have been taken seriously by some local authorities which

commenced demolitions in an apparent compliance with Moyo’s circular.

Informal traders and residents argued that the demolition of tuckshops

and vending stalls by local authorities amounts to compulsory

deprivation of property in violation of the fundamental right to

property enshrined in section 71 of the Constitution to the extent

that the affected owners and users of tuckshops and vending stalls pay

fees and levies to local authorities and had not consented to the

pulling down of their properties.

Local authorities, the informal traders and residents said, have been

indiscriminately demolishing tuckshops and vending stalls without any

consultation with the affected citizens including those who have been

paying fees and levies to councils. By demanding such fees and rates,

local authorities do acknowledge the legal existence of the affected

vending stalls and tuckshops and cannot suddenly deem them illegal

structures, the informal traders charged.

The informal traders and residents said local councils have not

complied with section 199(3) of the Urban Councils Act, which requires

proper notice of any proposed demolition of illegal structure to be

given to the owner of such a structure, a provision which provides for

an appeal against the notice to be filed with the Administrative Court

within 28 days, during which period no action may be taken on the

basis of the notice until the appeal is either determined or

abandoned.

Moyo’s circular, the residents and informal traders charged, is a

blatant violation of the lockdown measures announced by government

through Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 as it necessitates the

congregation of people among them vendors and local authorities’

personnel at the vending stalls and tuckshop sites to carry out the

instructions issued by local councils thus exposing citizens to

infection by the deadly coronavirus.

Furthermore, local authority employees deployed to carry out the

illegal demolitions of vending stalls and tuckshops, the residents and

informal traders argued, were doing so in their regular workplace

attires contrary to the instruction in Moyo’s circular and World

Health Organisation Guidelines that they ought to put on personal

protective equipment to prevent contracting and spreading coronavirus.

Residents and informal traders noted that the workers conducting the

demolitions have not been declared as essential service employees as

required by the law and that the demolition of citizens’ only source

of legitimate livelihood, especially as government is struggling to

provide social support to those in need of it due to resource

constraints exacerbated by inability of people to work during the

national lockdown, does not meet the definition of essential service

and can wait.

The informal traders said the state, with all its might and resources,

can always clear up and renovate workspaces without violating the

fundamental rights of its citizens and moreover, Moyo’s circular did

not mandate local authorities to demolish any structures, but simply

requires them to clear and renovate and hence it is possible for them

to rearrange small to medium enterprises’ workspaces without

demolitions.