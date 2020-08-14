Instagram accused of collecting users private biometric data

Facebook-owned Instagram is being sued over allegations that it “illegally harvests the biometric data of users”, according to Bloomberg.

“In [a] new lawsuit, filed Monday in state court in Redwood City, California, the company is accused of collecting, storing and profiting from the biometric data of more than 100 million Instagram users, without their knowledge or consent.”

The report goes on to say that if found guilty of privacy violations, the company could be expected to pay $1000 per violation — “or $5000 if it’s found to have acted recklessly or intentionally”.

Instagram Debuts Reels to Rival TikTok

Instagram has rolled out a new way to create and share videos – Reels – to rival popular Chinese app, TikTok.

The social media platform says that users can share reels with their followers on Feed, and if they have a public account, make them available to the wider Instagram community through a new space in Explore.

Here’s a closer look at how to use Reels, according to Instagram:

Select Reels at the bottom of the Instagram camera. Reels can be recorded in a series of clips (one at a time), all at once, or using video uploads from their gallery.

Record the first clip by pressing and holding the capture button. Users will see a progress indicator at the top of the screen as they record. Stop recording to end each clip.

User will see a variety of creative editing tools on the left side of their screen to help create a reel.

ITNews